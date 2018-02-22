Notes: Lucas, Williams give Illini unexpected boost

CHAMPAIGN — Matt Painter wasn’t surprised by the ball pressure his team faced at the start of Thursday night’s game. Not with Te’Jon Lucas and Trent Frazier starting alongside each other.

The Purdue coach was surprised, however, with Lucas making both of his three-pointers and Da’Monte Williams hitting all three shots he took from beyond the arc.

Not without reason.

Lucas was 2 of 14 from three-point range for the season entering Thursday’s game. Williams was 6 of 35 from deep, but with just one made three-pointer in Big Ten play on Jan. 11 against Iowa.

“That was the only shock to us,” Painter said. “They had some guys that have been traditionally non-shooters knock down some shots.”

Lucas finished with 12 points. Williams set a new career high with 11 points — his first game in double figures this season — but did have a moment where it looked like he re-injured his surgically-repaired left knee.

“I’m feeling fine right now,” Williams said. “I came down, the knee went back. I just had to keep it moving, that way it won’t get stiff on me.

“Being able to knock down shots opened up my game. When Leron (Black) gets the ball and they double him, you’ve got to be ready to knock down shots.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood specifically mentioned both Lucas and Williams after the game — Lucas for his continued effort and Williams for knocking down shots despite shooting just 17 percent on the season and 6 percent in Big Ten play entering Thursday night.

“I’ve never once told him not to shoot because he keeps coming in every single day and shooting,” Underwood said. “To go 3 for 3 from the three and get four rebounds still while not totally healthy on his knee, I’m really proud of.”

★ ★ ★

Lucas also had five assists and led Illinois with six rebounds. Rebounding was an issue, though, for the Illini. Purdue finished the game with a 33-20 advantage, and Lucas outrebounded Illinois’ four bigs combined.

“Te’Jon has been really competing, so I don’t want to diminish his six rebounds,” Underwood said. “It’s not acceptable for our (bigs). … That’s been a pretty consistent issue or problem. Yet when we do offensive rebound and we do rebound, we become really, really good.”

★ ★ ★

Frazier finished Thursday night’s game with six assists against Purdue — another game of strong facilitating in the Big Ten. It also marked the eighth game in conference play the freshman guard totaled at least four assists.

“Trent’s decision-making has been off the chart,” Underwood said. “I’m so proud of his growth in that area. He gets too much hype, probably, for his ability to take over in little segments of the game. That’s impressive in its own, but over the course of 40 minutes the decision-making he’s grown to have is something I’m really excited about.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood won’t be taking the ball out of Frazier’s hands any time soon. The 6-foot-1 lefty has the green light to shoot. What Underwood wants to see as Frazier’s career continues is more development in his game.

“I’m not going to be the guy to take that freedom away from him,” Underwood said. “Now, I do think there are some things I think I’d like to see Trent do better. That’s drive it at bigs. He’s got to add a floater in the offseason to his game.”

Floaters caught Underwood’s attention during one of his weekly radio shows earlier this season with a 2010 matchup between Kansas and Kansas State, where he was an assistant, being replayed on TV.

“There was Denis Clemente and Jacob Pullen both shooting floaters,” he said. “You don’t get to the rim against size, so you’ve got to get that off before. That’s something that all of our guys will spend a lot of time in the offseason working on as well as working on their weaknesses with their other hand.

“The rim’s the hardest thing in the world to get to when you’re a guard. I think you watch every NBA guy, every next level guy, and they all have a floater. It’s something I teach. You’ve got to be able to go with both hands and able to get it off.”

★ ★ ★

Frazier knows his game has to grow. He spent time recently talking with assistant coach Chin Coleman about just that. Frazier didn’t have any expectations his name would be at the top of opposing scouting reports this season, but it’s been there — right alongside Black’s — since he had what he considered his breakthrough game against Maryland.

“I have to come out every game with the mindset that (the other) team is going to get after me,” Frazier said. “I have to come out with a mindset to play hard and be aggressive early because that’s the only way I’ll be successful.”

Frazier feels comfortable now, and his play has shown that.

“It’s a big, big difference coming in from high school,” he said. “I’ve gotten used to this game, the college level. I feel like I know the game now and the different tempos and speeds of the game and what I need to do to be successful. This game, if I just continue working hard, it will bless me.”

★ ★ ★

Greg Eboigbodin’s production has flattened since he took the Big Ten by storm during Illinois’ first five games of 2018. Even at 6-9 and 225 pounds Eboigbodin has to match up with bigger opponents.

“I think every night Greg goes out and he’s got to battle size. He’s got to battle girth,” Underwood said. “He fights, and he competes. As he continues to develop in terms of understanding of the game and positioning and so on, he’s got a chance to be an elite defender.”

The Illinois coaching staff is also trying to instill more confidence in Eboigbodin on the offensive end. He finished with five points on Thursday night in 13 minutes off the bench.

“It’s different for him because he doesn’t see the size we face in practice,” Underwood said. “He’s very good and comfortable in practice. Now we get in games and he sees legit size, and it’s very different for him.”

★ ★ ★

Thursday’s loss was Illinois’ 17th on the season and 14th in Big Ten play. The Illini haven’t lost that many games in the conference since the 1974-75 season — Gene Bartow’s lone season as coach before he decamped to UCLA, which opened the door for the Lou Henson era.

Still, Underwood said he is seeing growth from his team.

“We left two scholarships open so we could grow the program with the addition of some recruits,” Underwood said. “We signed what we think is an elite point guard — one of the best in the country. … I have great guys. That’s an unbelievable locker room. We’re getting there.”

★ ★ ★

What Underwood would like to see changed is the Illini’s season-long struggles making layups. Illinois went 7 of 10 Thursday against Purdue — an improvement after making just 6 of 23 on Tuesday at Michigan State.

“I don’t know if it’s athleticism,” Underwood said. “I don’t know if it’s length. A layup is the easiest shot in basketball. Yes, some of them are challenged, but, again, you’re playing high level basketball and good teams are going to challenge shots. It’s not been just one person. It’s been multiple guys. It’s been a problem all year, and it’s something we continue to work on every day.”