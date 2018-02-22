Quick take: Illini competitive in loss

What happened

Leron Black and Trent Frazier produced per usual. Adding more from Te’Jon Lucas and Da’Monte Williams was a difference maker. But so was Carsen Edwards, who dropped 40 in a 93-86 Purdue win.

What it means

It’s another loss, yes. A 17th on the season and 14th in the Big Ten for Illinois this season. But Thursday night’s game felt different after the Illini were able to compete for a full 40 minutes with a top 10 team in the country.

What’s next

The end of the Illini’s “four games in eight days” stretch and their regular season finale is Sunday’s game at Rutgers. Illinois (13-17, 3-14 Big Ten) took down the Scarlet Knights (13-17, 3-14) by 31 points on Jan. 30.