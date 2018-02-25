Extended road trip starts with win

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Illinois packed its bags for its final road trip of the season knowing a lengthy stay away from home was coming. The longer the better, really.

One last regular season game at Rutgers. Then across the Hudson River to New York City and the Big Ten tournament at historic Madison Square Garden.

That’s where the Illini will face Iowa in the opening round of the tournament just more than 72 hours after a 75-62 Illinois victory against Rutgers on Sunday afternoon — the first in a true road game this season.

Winning again is certainly on Illinois’ to do list. And again. And again. The only way the Illini’s season extends past this week in New York is with a Big Ten tournament championship. Five wins in five days.

There’s at least a little precedent for a struggling Illinois team to bust up a bracket come tournament time.

The 2007-08 team went 5-13 in the Big Ten regular season before reaching the conference title game. Same with the 1998-99 squad. A 3-13 mark in the Big Ten was followed by three wins in the tournament before a loss to Michigan State, an eventual Final Four team.

“I love them,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about conference tournaments. “That’s what it’s all about. I hope we keep playing the way we’re playing and clean up a few things here in the next couple days.”

Finishing strong is important to the Illini in a season full of what ifs and winnable games that turned into losses more often than not because of self-inflicted mistakes.

“It will show how mature we are growth wise,” Illinois freshman guard Trent Frazier said. “We’re not just going to go down there and just get knocked out first round. We want to make a run. This is our time.”

Illinois showed some maturity Sunday against Rutgers with its two most productive and largely dependable players — Frazier and redshirt junior forward Leron Black — struggling. Frazier battled his shot most of the game. Black spent more time on the bench with foul trouble than he did on the court.

Into the void stepped a pair of Illini veterans. Michael Finke finished with a game-high 19 points to go with six rebounds. Aaron Jordan added 15 points, creating his own shot for a pair of three-pointers, and five rebounds.

“I’ve been really pleased with our effort,” Underwood said. “It’s kind of only fitting that our bench had the night that they had.

“Our bench was spectacular. I didn’t think we were the smartest team today. Some of our fouls were just really, really silly, but overall I liked our effort and Te’Jon (Lucas) was a tremendous leader in that area.”

While Black’s playing time was more limited than usual, he still produced when he was on the court after a slow start. Between his third and fourth fouls in the second half, Black hit a pair of three-pointers and scored eight of his 14 points in a roughly three-minute stretch.

“I don’t have enough adjectives to talk about how well he’s playing,” Underwood said. “Put him back in the game, and his two three-pointers took kind of a close game and gave us a little breathing room. I thought he was outstanding again.”

The gap between Sunday’s win against Rutgers and Wednesday’s against the Hawkeyes will give the Illini some breathing room heading into the Big Ten tournament. Needed down time after finishing the regular season with four games in an eight-day span.

“Really kind of rest a little bit mentally,” Underwood said. “We’ve had a pretty good grind here the last eight days. We’ll get over to the city tonight. We don’t have to travel, and we’ll get settled in.”