Illini grade vs. Rutgers: B

Player of the game

Illinois’ Michael Finke

Mostly a non-factor Thursday against Purdue in his first game back after missing four with a concussion, Finke was anything but against Rutgers. Confidence at the offensive end helped the 6-foot-10 forward put up 19 points — the most he’s ever scored in a Big Ten game.

Backcourt

Illinois: B

Rutgers: C+

Aaron Jordan put up 15 points and five rebounds, Da’Monte Williams’ led the Illini with eight rebounds and Te’Jon Lucas did a little bit of everything (six points, five rebounds and four assists).

Frontcourt

Illinois: C+

Rutgers: B-

Leron Black’s foul trouble plus a flat performance by Kipper Nichols and early rebounding woes stung the Illini bigs. So did Deshawn Freeman and Eugene Omoruyi combing for 25 points for Rutgers.

Bench

Illinois: A+

Rutgers: F

The Illini had Finke and Jordan’s scoring plus Williams’ rebounding. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Knights’ bench combined for five points, and Geo Baker had as many missed shots as turnovers — five.

Overall

Illinois: B-

Rutgers: C-

Not having the same type of game from Black and Trent Frazier that’s been their standard of late could have been an issue for the Illini. But it wasn’t with Finke and Jordan stepping into bigger roles offensively — something Illinois needs more of.