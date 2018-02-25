LIVE! Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Leron Black spent more time on the bench with foul trouble than he did playing in Sunday's game at Rutgers. Trent Frazier mostly struggled to get his shots to fall.

But Illinois still beat Rutgers 75-62, notching its first road win of the season in the final opportunity. Strong play off the bench from Michael Finke with 19 points, Aaron Jordan with 15 and Da'Monte Williams with eight rebounds and plenty of hustle plays was the difference for the Illini.

Illinois will stay on the east coast after the win, set to play again Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament. Be sure to check out Monday's News-Gazette and right here at IlliniHQ.com for more from the game.

Illinois 58, Rutgers 52 — 8:21 left in 2nd half

Leron Black has hit a pair of three-pointers and scored eight points in the last 3-plus minutes since he checked back into the game with three fouls. Simply put, Illinois needs him.

Fouls, though, seem to be capturing the attention of Illini fans. To be fair, there have been 37 fouls called today.

@bigten tell the refs it's ok to not blow the whistle every possession #Illini — Carl Haynes (@Carlhaynes89) February 25, 2018

How does anyone think that Ted Valentine is a good ref? This game has become almost unwatchable #Illini #Big10 @NCAA @BigTenNetwork — Michael Evans (@mevans1225) February 25, 2018

If it were up to Teddy "TV" Valentine, everyone would foul out! #illini #illnination #wewillwin — Billy Combs (@redsfan821) February 25, 2018

Illinois 45, Rutgers 40 — 11:39 left in 2nd half

Leron Black picked up his third foul of the game just 55 seconds into the second half. He's been on the bench since. Trent Frazier is struggling with his shot, just 2 of 8 from the field overall and 2 of 6 from three-point range.

And Illinois still leads. Michael Finke has 13 points, and Aaron Jordan is also in double figures with 10. But without their top two scoring options involved, the Illini are running some iffy offense. Not getting much out of the spread. Just no flow.

Will the lead hold up?

Illinois 35, Rutgers 30 — Halftime

Time to run out an old classic: The good, the bad and the (whatever else I think of) from the first half in New Jersey ...

The good

— Da'Monte Williams has missed both of his three-point attempts, but the freshman guard is still having a pretty good game coming off his career high scoring effort Thursday against Purdue. The fact he has seven rebounds in 9 minutes and is leading the Illini in notable.

— Today's Michael Finke has been confident Michael Finke. He pulled the trigger on a not wide open but still open three-pointer and made it and also scored on an aggressive post up and baseline fadeaway. He already has 10 points.

— Aaron Jordan has made two three-pointers and created both of them for himself off the bounce. That's typically not been a thing.

The bad

— Leron Black is 2 of 8 from the field. Trent Frazier is 1 of 5. That would be worse if Finke and Jordan hadn't combined for 18 points in the first half.

— Kipper Nichols has two points and zero rebounds in 12 minutes of playing time. I was about to say 12 minutes of action, but he's not been that active. Looks like he's just going through the motions, and that's especially true for any 50-50 ball situation.

— Rutgers is staying in this game by making easy shots (early and late in first half). The Scarlet Knights don't have a good offense. That comes to light when they're forced into even semi-contested looks. But given open looks? Buckets, like every team in America would score.

The ... other

— Mark Smith isn't playing while battling flu-like symptoms, but he's in New Jersey. Has to be. Can't leave a guy behind when you aren't going back for, at minimum, three more days.

— Illinois was whistled for 10 fouls in the first half, and that included the usual share of dumb ones.

— And one tweet for good measure ...

The GOAT and the WOAT in one gif pic.twitter.com/SpjmIBWVaS — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) February 25, 2018

Illinois 21, Rutgers 19 — 7:44 left in 1st half

Leron Black has two rebounds so far today. Illinois' bigs have ... two rebounds for today. Black's got them both. On Thursday, Illini coach Brad Underwood didn't want to diminish what Te'Jon Lucas did by leading the team with six rebounds against Purdue, but the fact he outrebounded the Illini big men by himself was, in Underwood's estimation, a real issue.

Today's game has been a bit of a repeat. It's good that Da'Monte Williams and Aaron Jordan are crashing the boards. They have five rebounds combined. But the fact Kipper Nichols, Michael Finke and Greg Eboigbodin (picked up two early fouls because, of course) have zero rebounds to their names is a similar issue.

Illinois 13, Rutgers 9 — 11:39 left in 1st half

Illinois let a Rutgers team that has one of the worst offenses in the country get easy shot after easy shot to start today's game. The result? A wide open three-pointer for Corey Sanders, which he made, and a couple of uncontested layups. Also, you know, an early lead.

Making Rutgers take contested shots — from all spots on the floor — is how you get to a 13-9 Illini lead nearing the midway point of the first half. The Scarlet Knights haven't made a shot in approximately 6 minutes. Meanwhile, Illinois has five points from Aaron Jordan and four points from Leron Black.

Illinois at Rutgers — 2 p.m, BTN

This won't be the same Rutgers team Illinois beat by 31 points in January. The biggest difference might be a healthy Eugene Omoruyi. He went down with what looked like it could have been a season-ending injury against the Illini and was, obviously, a non-factor. He gives a rangy team even more length.

Senior guard Mike Williams, who missed eight Big Ten games including the one at Illinois, is also back. His production has taken a hit since his return Feb. 10, but he provides at least a veteran presence.

"We’ll get a Rutgers team that’s hungry on their home court, and we’ll have to continue to play well," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "They’re very good on the glass. They’re big. I’m sure they’re going to play with a different energy level than maybe they played in the first one."

Illinois is also a different team from that Jan. 30 matchup.

"We didn’t play any good in the first half," Underwood continued. "We broke it open because Trent (Frazier) hit five (three-pointers) in a row. We didn’t run offense very well. We were very poor, and we’ve improved lightyears since that moment and that game. They’re a little different. It’s a good, solid Rutgers team, who’s playing the heck out of everybody at home."

Let's examine that last statement. Rutgers' three Big Ten wins came at home against Wisconsin, Iowa and Northwestern (all teams that beat Illini). The Scarlet Knights also beat Seton Hall at home and lost close games at the RAC to Florida State (five points) and Purdue (two points).

Illinois at Rutgers — 2 p.m., BTN

Da'Monte Williams entered Thursday's game against No. 9 Purdue having made just one three-pointer in Big Ten play. That one make came Jan. 11 against Iowa and was followed by seven misses in 10 games before the Illini played the Boilermakers.

So of course Williams went 3 of 3 from three-point range against Purdue.

"He’s shooting 6 percent from the three, and to jump up and knock them down like he’s a 50 percent three-point shooter there’s a tremendous confidence in that," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "Da’Monte has played without really a senior year and without an offseason. His first day was our first day of practice. I knew there was inconsistent play coming, but he looked good shooting it. He didn’t even hesitate."

Williams tweaked his surgically-repaired left knee with an awkward landing against Purdue, but he wasn't out for long and showed he has some spring back in his legs by flying through the lane for a tip-in putback and uncorking a reverse dunk — albeit after a whistle was blown for a foul.

"His rebounding, the elevation he got, to see that pop back in his step is good," Underwood said.

****

Illinois at Rutgers — 2 p.m., BTN

Given the fact Illinois will play again Wednesday in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament in New York City, the Illini are staying on the east coast after today's game.

Game day vides #Illini vs. Rutgers coming up at 2 pm CT. pic.twitter.com/scx9ySQRMv — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) February 25, 2018

It will be freshman guard Trent Frazier's first trip to NYC. He's looking forward to it — especially the chance to play at Madison Square Garden.

"I’m super excited to play my first Big Ten tournament and see what we can do," Frazier said. "I’ve always wanted to play in NBA arenas — play where the greats played — so that’s really exciting."

Finishing the season strong, Frazier said, is important for the Illini.

"It will show how mature we are growth wise," he said. "We’re not just going to go down there and just get knocked out first round. We want to make a run. This is our time."

Illinois at Rutgers — 2 p.m., BTN

Shameless plug. Give it a read.

While you're waiting for today's Illinois-Rutgers game, take some time to read about the impact @_Trentfrazier1 has had on the #Illini and the university has had on the @IlliniMBB freshman guard (via @srrichey). https://t.co/OIwTHT6fgh pic.twitter.com/zh9UUffB5h — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) February 25, 2018

Illinois at Rutgers — 2 p.m., BTN

The Illini are playing good basketball. First-year coach Brad Underwood knows it's not showing in the results — more losses than wins — but he's liked the way his team has played of late.

"I thought, offensively, really, really good against Purdue," Underwood said. "It was fun to really try to game plan and exploit some things they do. That was evidenced by (Leron Black’s 25 field goal attempts. We were unselfish and our assist totals were really good. There wasn’t a lull. There wasn’t a big drought.

"We’re playing well. We’re playing better. We’ve improved. (The players have) got to believe that. It’s an exciting time of year to play your best basketball."

Illinois' defense didn't get quite as much praise from Underwood following the loss to the Boilermakers. Not that Purdue guard Carsen Edwards didn't have a hand in that with his 40-point game.

"Our lack of talk, our lack of communication, reared its ugly head," Underwood said. "(Edwards) reminds me a lot of the guards I saw last year in the Big 12 — just explosive and capable of getting a big number every night. He scored every way possible."

Illinois beat Rutgers by 31 points in the teams' first meeting this season. At one juncture, Illini freshman guard Trent Frazier hit five consecutive three-pointers. He finished with 17 points — one of five Illinois players in double figures with Kipper Nichols' 19 points leading the way.

That was the second of what turned out to be three Big Ten wins for Illinois (13-17, 3-14 Big Ten) heading into today's regular season finale and rematch with Rutgers (also 13-17, 3-14).

There's no potential NCAA tournament bubble to burst with a road loss to the Scarlet Knights, but a repeat of last year's loss in New Jersey — just a true disaster of an outcome for a veteran team — wouldn't be the kind of positive step the Illini are trying to make in year one under Brad Underwood.

Illinois put together some of its best offense of the season Thursday night against No. 9 Purdue. A handful of poor defensive possessions — mostly in transition — kept the Illini from making a move on a potential upset. That, and Carsen Edwards dropping a 40 burger on the Illini.

A repeat of that kind of offense and a few more defensive stops would certainly be the recipe for a road win at Rutgers. Of note, Illinois has yet to win a true road game this season, with just one win — Braggin' Rights against Missouri — away from State Farm Center.

The Illini and Scarlet Knights tip in an hour. Plenty of time to catch up on all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com:

