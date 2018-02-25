Notes: Lucas puts together strong overall performance

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Brad Underwood was only joking — probably — when he said he’s been playing Te’Jon Lucas out of position all season. But five more rebounds for the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Sunday against Rutgers after he led the Illini with six rebounds three days prior against No. 9 Purdue would give some credence to Underwood’s statement.

“He might be our best rebounder,” the first-year Illinois coach said. “He just goes and attacks the ball.”

Lucas’ five rebounds against the Scarlet Knights were part of a solid all-around performance in Illinois’ 75-62 win in its regular season finale. The Milwaukee, Wis., native also had six points, four assists (tying him with Trent Frazier for the team lead) and four steals (one behind Mark Alstork’s team-leading five).

In the last six games, Lucas has averaged 6.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, three assists and two steals per game.

“He’s making hard shots and playing with confidence and getting layups and finishing those layups,” Underwood said. “He’s fallen into a tremendous energy guy. Defensively, he’s drawing the other team’s best player on the perimeter. I can’t say enough positives about his performance.”

★ ★ ★

Illinois’ bench smoked Rutgers’ reserves to the tune of a 37-5 scoring advantage. Da’Monte Williams pulling down eight rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench also helped the Illini finish the game with a 33-30 edge on the boards.

Illinois did all that, however, down a man from its regular rotation. Freshman guard Mark Smith made the trip to New Jersey — had to with the team not coming back to Champaign before the Big Ten tournament — but he wasn’t at the arena for Sunday’s game battling flu-like symptoms.

“It seems like the poor kid’s been fighting a bug for some months,” Underwood said. Smith was also sick in early January when the flu ran rampant through the entire Illinois team.

“We know when you have that stuff there’s no good feeling,” Underwood continued. “He had a low-grade fever (Saturday) night. He’s got a couple days to rest, and he’ll add to that bench.”

★ ★ ★

Staying on the east coast between Sunday’s game and the Big Ten tournament and not knowing how long that tournament run might last meant plenty of travel prep for the Illini. Underwood ran down the essentials before his team left for New Jersey on Saturday afternoon — deodorant, toothpaste, underwear and socks.

“It is sick how much I have packed,” Underwood said. “I’m trying to manage the suits, but the dress shirts become a problem and it’s piled on from there. It’s a good thing we’re not flying commercial. We would have a small fortune in baggage fees.”

★ ★ ★

Underwood praised his team’s effort again following Sunday’s win against Rutgers. It’s an area he said he’s seen his team improve on this season. The Illini are giving “much better” effort than they were a month ago and are “lightyears ahead” compared to earlier in the season, according to their coach.

“I tell guys that being in great shape isn’t pacing yourself,” Underwood said. “It’s not how long you can play. It’s how quick you can recover. It’s understanding that it’s OK to give it all and ask to come out. That’s being unselfish.”

That said, like in several areas, Underwood wants more effort from his team.

“I want guys to play hard,” he said. “We still aren’t where I want it to be. It’s still not quite hard enough in terms of doing the little things — the toughness things and the charges and making the extra effort. We make the first two. We’ve got to make the third and the fourth effort better.”

★ ★ ★

Leron Black’s 2 of 8 start against Rutgers combined with his foul trouble cast some doubt if the redshirt junior forward would reach double figures in scoring for the seventh straight game. While Black wasn’t able to hit 20-plus for a fifth game in a row, he did finish with 14 points against the Scarlet Knights — his 16th double-digit scoring performance in 18 Big Ten games.

The consistent production has been there. What Underwood wants from his leading scorer is more emotion like he showed Thursday after driving from the top of the key through the Purdue defense for a monster dunk.

“The best part of that is he screamed after he did it,” Underwood said. “We saw some emotion. We all know Leron’s good. Leron can impact our team beyond what he can imagine with his play by just having that kind of emotion.

“Those plays become very contagious. They generate emotion, and they ignite a crowd. The physical part he’s improved greatly. I loved the scream after. That’s the part where you get some swagger and some confidence.”

★ ★ ★

Illinois’ recruiting efforts in 2019 and 2020 have included offers to players that once called the state of Illinois home. The Illini are just trying to bring back guys like four-star 2019 wings Malik Hall and Kahlil Whitney and 2020 big man Shon Robinson.

Illinois’ more immediate recruiting needs might be addressed in the same way.

Putting their trip to the east coast to good use, the Illini offered Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.) guard Alan Griffin on Saturday night after the Class of 2018 guard helped lead the Crusaders to their first CHSAA Archdiocesan title since 1984 with a 78-62 victory against Cardinal Hayes.

Griffin, a 6-foot-5 guard, had 29 points and 11 rebounds in the championship game. That followed up his 16-point, eight-rebound performance in the semifinals against Iona Prep.

Griffin started his high school basketball career at Oak Park-River Forest while his dad, former NBA guard turned coach Adrian Griffin, was an assistant on Tom Thibodeau’s Chicago Bulls coaching staff. Griffin transferred first to Ossining (N.Y.) High School and then Archbishop Stepinac after the Bulls fired Thibodeau and his dad got an assistant coaching job with the Orlando Magic.

Before helping Archbishop Stepinac win the CHSAA Archdiocesan title, Griffin averaged 18.5 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals in the regular season. He shot 48 percent from the field overall and hit the same 48 percent mark from three-point range.

Illinois was Griffin’s third high major offer. While he has 18 offers total, the bulk have come from low- and mid-major schools in the northeast. His other two high major offers are from St. John’s and Seton Hall, the latter being his father’s alma mater.

★ ★ ★

The Illini’s other recruiting attempt to get a 2018 prospect back home ended with former Chicago Uplift standout Demarius Jacobs committing to Saint Louis on Sunday morning. Jacobs, who played alongside Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu with the Mac Irvin Fire last spring and summer, is playing a prep school year at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.