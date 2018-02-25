Quick take: Illini get first road win
What happened
Illinois used big performances off the bench from Michael Finke, Aaron Jordan, Da’Monte Williams and Te’Jon Lucas to win for the first time in a true road game this season against Rutgers. Better late than never.
What it means
The Illini offense wasn’t at its peak best against the Scarlet Knights, didn’t quite match the efficiency that it had Thursday against Purdue. That ended up being OK against Rutgers, but could be an issue if repeated this week.
What’s next
Four games in eight days should be a perfect warmup for what Illinois (14-17) will face in the Big Ten tournament. The only way the season extends past this week is a tourney title — five wins in five days in the Big Apple.
