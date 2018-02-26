Frazier, Black earn Big Ten honor

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring, assists, steals and three-pointers made per game. That made the 6-foot-1 Illinois guard an unsurprising pick when the Big Ten All-Freshman Team was named Monday. Frazier and Illini redshirt junior forward Leron Black were also honorable mention All-Big Ten selections.



Black leads Illinois in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Frazier trails Black in scoring for the Illini at 12.5 points per game and leads the team with three assists per game.

Roll call

Illinois basketball beat writer Scott Richey is an official voter on the All-Big Ten teams that were unveiled Monday. Here were his selections.

FIRST TEAM

Tony Carr, So., Penn State

Carsen Edwards, So., Purdue

Miles Bridges, So., Michigan State

Keita Bates-Diop, R-Jr., Ohio State

Jordan Murphy, Jr., Minnesota

SECOND TEAM

Anthony Cowan, So., Maryland

James Palmer Jr., R-Jr., Nebraska

Vincent Edwards, Sr., Purdue

Juwan Morgan, Jr., Indiana

Ethan Happ, R-Jr., Wisconsin

THIRD TEAM

Cassius Winston, So., Michigan St.

Nate Mason, Sr., Minnesota

Dakota Mathias, Sr., Purdue

Leron Black, R-Jr., Illinois

Nick Ward, So., Michigan State

COACH OF THE YEAR

Chris Holtman, Ohio State

Matt Painter, Purdue

Tim Miles, Nebraska

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

Tony Carr, Penn State

Miles Bridges, Michigan State

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State

Trent Frazier, Illinois

Luka Garza, Iowa





Wittinger earns Big Ten honor. Illinois forward Alex Wittinger was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both conference coaches and media members Monday. The 6-foot-1 junior, who was an honorable mention pick last season, leads the Illini in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.9 rpg) this season. Her 2.4 blocks per game ranks third in the conference and places her among the top 25 rim protectors in the country.