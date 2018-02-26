Frazier, Black earn Big Ten honor
CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier leads all Big Ten freshmen in scoring, assists, steals and three-pointers made per game. That made the 6-foot-1 Illinois guard an unsurprising pick when the Big Ten All-Freshman Team was named Monday. Frazier and Illini redshirt junior forward Leron Black were also honorable mention All-Big Ten selections.
Black leads Illinois in scoring and rebounding, averaging 15.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Frazier trails Black in scoring for the Illini at 12.5 points per game and leads the team with three assists per game.
Roll call
Illinois basketball beat writer Scott Richey is an official voter on the All-Big Ten teams that were unveiled Monday. Here were his selections.
FIRST TEAM
Tony Carr, So., Penn State
Carsen Edwards, So., Purdue
Miles Bridges, So., Michigan State
Keita Bates-Diop, R-Jr., Ohio State
Jordan Murphy, Jr., Minnesota
SECOND TEAM
Anthony Cowan, So., Maryland
James Palmer Jr., R-Jr., Nebraska
Vincent Edwards, Sr., Purdue
Juwan Morgan, Jr., Indiana
Ethan Happ, R-Jr., Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Cassius Winston, So., Michigan St.
Nate Mason, Sr., Minnesota
Dakota Mathias, Sr., Purdue
Leron Black, R-Jr., Illinois
Nick Ward, So., Michigan State
COACH OF THE YEAR
Chris Holtman, Ohio State
Matt Painter, Purdue
Tim Miles, Nebraska
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State
Tony Carr, Penn State
Miles Bridges, Michigan State
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Jaren Jackson Jr., Michigan State
Trent Frazier, Illinois
Luka Garza, Iowa
Wittinger earns Big Ten honor. Illinois forward Alex Wittinger was named to the All-Big Ten second team by both conference coaches and media members Monday. The 6-foot-1 junior, who was an honorable mention pick last season, leads the Illini in scoring (14.8 ppg) and rebounding (8.9 rpg) this season. Her 2.4 blocks per game ranks third in the conference and places her among the top 25 rim protectors in the country.
