Illini grade vs. Iowa: B-
Player of the game
Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon
The Hawkeyes’ point guard didn’t play a perfect game — no one did Wednesday night — but his three-point shooting and facilitating sparked the Iowa offense. Going a perfect 8 of 8 from the free throw line helped, too.
Backcourt
Illinois: B-
Iowa: B+
Te’Jon Lucas and Trent Frazier combined for 25 points and 14 assists. A positive. Kipper Nichols on the wing accounted for 31 points. A positive. Fouls, turnovers and not enough rebounding? A negative.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Iowa: A
Foul trouble plagued Leron Black for the second straight game. Tack that on to the Illini’s rebounding issues (doubled up by Iowa 40-20) and the battle up front went to Tyler Cook, Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes.
Bench
Illinois: B-
Iowa: C
Michael Finke gave the Illini the edge off the bench with 13 points — a second consecutive game in double figures — and a team-high four rebounds. The rest of the bench production came in fits and starts.
Overall
Illinois: B-
Iowa: B+
The Illini have given up 90-plus points just four times this season. The Hawkeyes did it twice and in much the same way each time — dominating Illinois on the boards and attacking the basket to draw fouls.
Comments
