LIVE! Iowa

NEW YORK CITY — Kipper Nichols scored a career high 31 points. Three other Illinois players also hit double figures. And it wasn't enough.

Iowa took advantage of its rebounding edge and the Illini's propensity to foul and turned it into a 96-87 victory in the first round of the Big Ten tournament at Madison Square Garden.

The loss ends the Illinois season — in February — creating just a slightly longer offseason for the Illini to figure out what comes next.

Be sure to check Thursday's News-Gazette and right here at IlliniHQ.com for more from the game.

****

Iowa 59, Illinois 54 — 11:56 left in 2nd half

Illinois is going to have to win this one without Leron Black. The Illini's leading scorer picked up his fourth foul with 12:41 to play. Odds are he doesn't come back until the final media timeout? So that's about 8 minutes worth of basketball Illinois will have to do without the guy the offense has typically run through this season.

Michael Finke just hit a three-pointer before the break. Illinois will need more of that. More Trent Frazier, too, given the fact the freshman guard has just five points so far.

****

Iowa 35, Illinois 31 — Halftime

Almost every stat basically indicates Illinois should be trailing by more than four points at halftime. Iowa is shooting 60 percent to the Illini's 37 percent. The Hawkeyes also have the rebounding edge (16-10). But Illinois forced 11 Iowa turnovers in the first half and scored 12 points off them. The Illini have also hit two more three-pointers than the Hawkeyes. So even with Leron Black and Trent Frazier both non-factors on the offensive end, it's anyone's game at MSG.

****

Iowa 28, Illinois 23 — 3:30 left in 1st half

Leron Black and Trent Frazier are a combined 1 of 6 from the field for two points (both Frazier's). Yet Illinois only trails by five. This season? That's a small victory. Kipper Nichols is leading the way offensively with 11 points, but he has three turnovers and just one rebound.

Trying to enjoy the brief moments of basketball between whistles. #Illini and #Hawkeyes have combined for 21 fouls so far. #B1GTourney — Scott Richey (@srrichey) February 28, 2018

Iowa keeping Illini in it with turnovers. Illinois: “here you guys can have this one” Iowa: “nah, you take it” — G R A N T (@GKK2017) February 28, 2018

Why do I make myself suffer like this! #Illini — John Fitzgibbon (@Johnfitzgibbon3) February 28, 2018

Why doesn't Illinois burn those blue uniforms once and for all? #illini — Cindy Caplin (@CindyCaplin) February 28, 2018

****

Iowa 23, Illinois 15 — 7:47 left in 1st half

Iowa is shooting 67 percent from the field. As they say around these parts, that's not ideal. But the Hawkeyes only lead by eight points. Things could obviously be worse for Illinois. Helping the Illini? Eight Iowa turnovers the Illini have scored nine points off so far today.

But two fouls on Leron Black will likely see Illinois' leading scorer on the bench the rest of the first half. With Trent Frazier a non-factor offensively so far, the Illini are going to have to find someone else to score.

****

Iowa 17, Illinois 8 — 11:40 left in 1st half

Aaron Jordan just hit a three-pointer that beat the shot clock. Notable becaues he created his own shot again — using a single dribble to open space — and because it snapped what was turning into a fairly lengthy scoring drought.

Until Jordan's three-pointer, Illinois was on the wrong end of a 13-0 Iowa run that came on the back of four straight misses by the Illini and three turnovers to boot. The Hawkeyes had every last bit of momentum. We'll see if Jordan's three changes anything.

****

Illinois vs. Iowa — 4:30 p.m., BTN

****

Illinois vs. Iowa — 4:30 p.m., BTN

Perhaps you've already read the story that ran in today's News-Gazette about the Illinois offense. Perhaps you should click right here and read it if you haven't. The gist? The Illini offense is getting closer to being what first-year coach Brad Underwood truly wants it to be.

A couple more Illini players chime in on the offense:

"I think we’re moving really well without the ball," redshirt junior forward Michael Finke said. "We’re finally starting to hit some shots, which obviously helps a lot with the offense, but we’re having a lot of assists and I think we’re rebounding better, too."

"We’ve been moving that ball a lot," junior guard Aaron Jordan added. "Everybody has been getting some. We’ve put on an offensive clinic these last few games."

Wish I didn’t have to work til 9 so I could watch the beginning of the illini’s underdog run to the NCAA finals — Bohn Johnman (@Jbridg94) February 28, 2018

The B10 tourney in New York! Wait, what??? What a joke. #illini — Chap (@TDogg1177) February 28, 2018

****

Illinois vs. Iowa — 4:30 p.m., BTN

Let's take a little trip back to January and the last game between the Illini and Hawkeyes. Freshman guard Trent Frazier hit a three-pointer with 3 minutes, 53 seconds to play in the first half. The Illinois lead? A rather impressive 20 points.

The Illinois lead by halftime? Just 13. The makings of Iowa's comeback was already underway. It took just more than a minute into the second half for the Hawkeyes to trim their deficit to single digits. By the 12:06 mark, it was a tie game.

Cue "winnable game turned into a loss" narrative.

"We’re taking this personally because we don’t think we played very well in that game at all," Illinois redshirt junior forward Michael Finke said. "We were up 20 and they came back and took that win from us.

"They’re a good team — really good offensive team and good rebounding team. Do our thing on defense and rebound a lot better, and hopefully our offense will keep playing as well as it has and even better to help us get win No. 1 (in the tournament)."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said having Te'Jon Lucas for today's game could make a difference. The sophomore guard didn't play in the January game while serving what turned out to be a three-game suspension.

"(Iowa coach Fran McCaffery) has that team playing as well offensively really as any in the country," Underwood said. "They were really impressive in their last game. We know we’ve got our hands full. We played well in spurts the first game and then not so well. For the most part defensively we weren’t very good.

"We were without Te’Jon Lucas in that first game, and Te’Jon is an important piece for our puzzle — especially on the defensive end. Jordan Bohannon and Tyler Cook really had their way offensively. As did Luka Garza on the offensive glass."

****

Illinois vs. Iowa — 4:30 p.m., BTN

Michael Finke missed four games with a concussion. His return against Purdue was just a 9 minute stretch, and the redshirt junior forward was still limited. Honestly, even before his concussion Finke's production in the Big Ten was up and down — and up and down again.

Finke finished the regular season on a high note. He led the Illini with 19 points in their victory against Rutgers. He was confident with his shot and, after a slow start, started hitting the boards harder and pulled down six rebounds.

Ruedi Wealth Management Pregame Show PODCAST: Ruedi Wealth Management Pregame Show 02-28-18 Scott Beatty and Loren Tate get you ready for Illinois in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa. Brian Barnhart checks in from Madison Square Garden and talks to Jamall Walker on the Coaches' Corner. Listen to this podcast

"It felt good to get out there and be able to play and help my team win," Finke said. "They found me in the right positions to score. I finally knocked down a few jump shots, which felt good for me personally. I was just glad we could get the win and moving in the right direction going into tournament play. Hopefully we can build off it as a team and make a run."

****

Illinois vs. Iowa — 4:30 p.m., BTN

What we're all thinking ...

NEW YORK — This is just weird. pic.twitter.com/rLqeXRmcFz — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) February 28, 2018

****

This is it. The win or go home stage of the college basketball season is upon us. On the last day of February. This is mostly uncharted territory for Illinois. Without a win today against Iowa in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament, the Illini's season could end before March even begins.

But that's what happens when the Big Ten so desperately wanted to play its conference tournament at Madison Square Garden. The Big East has the good week (i.e. last week of the season) booked through 2026. That meant the Big Ten had to make concessions — like jamming its regular conference schedule into a week shorter than usual.

So that's how we end up with either the Illini or Hawkeyes (and one of Minnesota or Rutgers) heading home for good before the madness that is March can even start. Call it the Big Ten's February folly. Doubly so by another Big Ten tournament played on the east coast. Crowds last season in Washington, D.C., weren't great. The expectation — at least for these early games in NYC — probably isn't much better.

But that's the hand that's dealt in the opening (i.e. play-in for all intents and purposes) round of the Big Ten tournament. Illinois (14-17) will face an Iowa team it probably should have beat in the teams' first meeting in January. The Hawkeyes (13-18) instead overcame a 20-point deficit in the first half and beat the Illini in overtime.

What will the rematch bring? A win for the Illini should they continue moving the ball (and themselves) on offense and locking in a bit better on defense to eliminate some of the easy looks they've given up all season. A loss if they don't. Pretty straightforward.

Tipoff is in an hour. Until then, catch up on all things Illinois basketball here at IlliniHQ.com:

— Lineups, storylines and the beat writer's pick

— Bench production key for the Illini

— Catch up on what happened in today's Illinois basketball chat

— A full 14-team breakdown of the Big Ten tournament

— Big Ten honors not surprising for Black, Frazier

Illini begin to see the third side

CHAMPAIGN — The clearest sign Illinois is getting closer to running the type of offense Brad Underwood wants?

Leron Black's 25 shot attempts against Purdue, as Underwood was able to scheme multiple ways to exploit Black's quickness against 7-foot-2, 290-pound Boilermakers center Isaac Haas.

Another more consistent sign the last couple weeks of the regular season? The number of hard cuts that have turned into easy layups — and the occasional alley-oop dunk — on backdoor lobs. That's an Underwood staple.

"The ball movement, the assist totals are up," Underwood said. "Every segment where we play good offense is because we share the ball, and the ball doesn't stick. I like the options, and I like the diversity. We're starting to be able to scheme a little bit with different matchups. We're getting there."

Even with some improvements the Illinois offense is still a work in progress heading into the Big Ten tournament in New York City with the Illini (14-17) set to face Iowa (13-18) at 4:30 p.m. in the opening game of the tournament.

To continue reading, click here. Then keep coming back to the LIVE! Report before and during the game for more updates plus plenty more coverage here at IlliniHQ.com after the final buzzer.