Quick take: Illini bow out in opening round

What happened

Illinois did enough offensively in the opening round of the Big Ten tournament to extend its stay in New York City. Defense was another deal altogether. Not enough stops paved the way for Iowa’s nine-point victory.

What it means

Now’s the time for some reflection. What went right this season? What went wrong? What needs to change for 2018-19? Those are just some of the questions facing Illini coach Brad Underwood with one season in the books.

What’s next

Recruiting, more recruiting and even more recruiting. Illinois still has scholarships to fill in the 2018 class and obvious needs moving forward — in particular an athletic rim protector and an athletic wing that can shoot.