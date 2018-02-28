Tourney loss representative of Illinois' entire season

NEW YORK — Illinois’ opening game of the Big Ten tournament ended up a microcosm of the season as a whole. It had everything, running the entire spectrum of positives and negatives that have come to define the Illini this season.

Illinois’ 47 percent three-point shooting was balanced out by Iowa feasting on high percentage scoring opportunities. Forcing the Hawkeyes into 18 turnovers while boasting sound ball security and coughing the ball up just eight times was countered with Iowa shooting 41 free throws and making 34 of them.

Iowa even had an answer to Illinois redshirt sophomore Kipper Nichols scoring a game-high 31 points and three of his teammates hitting double figures. That was 64 points combined from Jordan Bohannon, Luka Garza and Tyler Cook, with the latter two also responsible for a serious rebounding advantage for the Hawkeyes.

The negatives ultimately outweighed the positives Wednesday night at historic Madison Square Garden.

Iowa took its first lead in the opening minutes of the game and rode it out to a 96-87 victory. For the first time since 1946 — and only fourth time ever in the 113 years of program history — Illinois’ season was a wrap before the calendar flipped to March.

“I’ve never been done in February before — ever,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I was thinking about that a few days ago. Never, ever been done now. Not that it’s any different a week from now if your season is over, but it’s sure a different feeling making a deep run into March, which we’ve been able to do in the last few years.”

Underwood’s personal streak of four straight NCAA tournament appearances as a head coach is finished. Illinois’ streak of missed NCAA tournaments stretches to five.

The evaluation of the season is still to come, but Underwood said he saw plenty of growth from his team. It’s what excited him about his team — from Leron Black making the leap to go-to player to Trent Frazier coming on as a freshman and finding his name at the top of opposing scouting reports.

Not that the season progressed without frustration. Of that, there ended being plenty, including another bottom four finish in the Big Ten.

“There’s a lot of positives and there’s a lot of growth still to be had,” Underwood said. “But there’s no question when you’re at the University of Illinois finishing where we finished and losing in the first day (of the Big Ten tournament), when you’re the 11th ranked program in the history of college basketball, that’s not why I’m here.”

Frazier said Wednesday’s loss — the end of the season — can be energy for the team for next year. The freshman guard sees the Illini as “right there” after a string of games that were there for the taking in the Big Ten but ultimately ended up as a string of missed opportunities.

“It hit me that it’s a lot about details,” Nichols added. “Our youth has shown throughout the year. I think that once we get better collectively and come together as a unit and hone in on that stuff, I think the sky’s the limit. … I think we all need what Coach Underwood is trying to instill in us.”

Illinois had that at times, the energy and effort and fight Underwood tried to poke and prod — sometimes demand — out of his team all season long. He knew he faced an uphill climb after the Illini lost so much production from last season from guys like Malcolm Hill, Maverick Morgan and Tracy Abrams.

“I think the one thing I have tremendous appreciation for is our growth,” Underwood said. “I knew there was going to be some battles. I understood what was out there. You’ve got a group of guys that had never done it. You’ve got a group of freshman that had no clue.

“The growth of this team has been remarkable, and I’ve been very pleased with that. I’ll evaluate myself and our staff and those things as we get into the offseason and the things we have to do better.”