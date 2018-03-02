Illini still working east coast recruiting

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois’ season came to a disappointing end in New York on Wednesday with a first-round exit in the Big Ten tournament.

The next step for the Illini with the 2017-18 season officially in the books? Recruit. And they did so by continuing to establish a foothold in the part of the country they just left with three offers to Class of 2018 prospects.

Illinois offered teammates from The Patrick School (N.J.) in 2018 big men Valdir Manuel on Thursday and Giorgi Bezhanishvili on Friday. The Illini also offered 2018 wing Frankie Policelli out of Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran on Friday.

Illinois has offered 2018 Patrick School big man Valdir Manuel, per source @IllinoisRivals https://t.co/s7d2rU8dhW — Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) March 2, 2018

Illinois has offered the @NYJayhawks tandem of Giorgi Bezhanishvili (Patrick School) & Frankie Policelli (Long Island Lutheran). — Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 2, 2018

Manuel is a three-star prospect per both Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound forward is an Angola native and played for the Angolan National Team in 2014 in the U17 World Cup.

Manuel’s stock has risen during his senior season at The Patrick School, and he averaged 26.3 points and 7.3 rebounds in the Union County Tournament. He holds other power six offers from Seton Hall, Syracuse, Rutgers and DePaul along with one from Rhode Island. Manuel played for Playaz Club on the Nike EYBL circuit last spring and summer and averaged 9.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 14 games.

Bezhanishvili moved the the United States before the 2017-18 season started. The 6-10, 230-pound center played last season in the Admiral Basketball League in Austria for Klosterneuburg Dukes where he averaged 6.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists. A three-star prospect per ESPN, the lefty big man holds other offers from Minnesota, St. Bonaventure, Manhattan and Hofstra.

Policelli would provide serious size on the wing for Illinois at 6-8 and 205 pounds as a long-armed lefty shooter that can also play above the rim. A finalist for New York’s Mr. Basketball award, the three-star forward has other offers from the likes of Texas Tech, Cincinnati, Rhode Island, Washington, Rutgers and Dayton.