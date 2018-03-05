Smith to transfer from Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois guard Mark Smith will reportedly transfer from the team, according to Joe Henricksen of City/Suburban Hoops Report. It would be the first roster change of the offseason for the Illini, with recent 2018 commit Alan Griffin unable to sign until next month.

Henricksen's initial report was confirmed by David Wilhelm of the Belleville News-Democrat. Attempts to reach both Smith and his family by The News-Gazette have not been returned.

Former Illinois Mr. Basketball Mark Smith met with athletic administration at Illinois today with his intent to transfer. Should have his release from Illini in a day or two. — Joe Henricksen (@joehoopsreport) March 5, 2018

Mark Smith's mom, Yvonne Smith, has confirmed that the @ehstigershoops graduate will leave the @IlliniMBB program. He met with the athletic department administration and will be getting his release. — David Wilhelm (@DavidMWilhelm) March 5, 2018

Smith, the reigning News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, played in 31 of 32 games during his freshman season. He started the first nine games of the season and 16 of the first 17 games.

After a strong start, including double-digit scoring in four of Illinois' first five games, Smith's production slowed. He finished the season averaging 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

The 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball winner, Smith was the first player to commit to Illinois after the coaching change from John Groce to Brad Underwood last spring. Smith was also the first Illinois Mr. Basketball winner to pick the Illini since Jereme Richmond in 2010.

Smith rocketed up recruiting rankings during his senior season at Edwardsville and ended up a consensus top 100 prospect.

Smith initially held offers from Wright State, SIU-Edwardsville and other mid-major programs before his superb senior season at Edwardsville in 2016-17.

Illinois offered him in early January 2017 when Groce was still the Illini coach. Other high-major programs soon got in on Smith's recruitment, with Duke, Michigan State, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio State and others, shortly thereafter before Smith chose the Illini in late April 2017.

The social media response to Smith's reported decision? What one might expect with a mix of vitriol, confusion and some support:

Good luck @Mark_Smith_13. Don't listen to any negative crap. — Mike Shields (@illinorm) March 5, 2018

Quick look at Mark Smith’s historic career in Champaign pic.twitter.com/UqxkEFHdlt — WFU Sports Stats (@DeacFan3) March 5, 2018

@Mark_Smith_13 What the heck man? I just spent the last four months defending your loyalty/dedication? Doesn't anybody own their commitments these days? Really disappointing. You were on track. Nothing happens overnight. — Brent Kohl (@brentykohl) March 5, 2018

Mark Smith is another reason I wish trading was possible in college sports. Clearly has talent, clearly didn't "fit," clearly very valuable. Imagine the intrigue.



BU shopping Smith (+ his three eligible years) for anyone over 6-8 with even a modicum of talent? Sigh. BOL, Mark. — Rich Mayor (@CityHall03) March 5, 2018