What's next for Illinois basketball?
Will Mark Smith's decision to transfer mark the end of the offseason movement in regards to Illinois basketball?
Probably not, Loren Tate explains in this week's podcast 'Tatelines: Unedited.'
Tate's biggest worry involves Leron Black, who by staying for another season at Illinois could greatly improve his professional stock (not to mention All-Big Ten chances with so many stars headed out).
Tate breaks down the Illini's potential roster and maps out out how Brad Underwood's team can become competitive again.
