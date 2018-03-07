Will Mark Smith's decision to transfer mark the end of the offseason movement in regards to Illinois basketball?

Probably not, Loren Tate explains in this week's podcast 'Tatelines: Unedited.'

Tatelines: Unedited What's next for Illinois basketball? Mr. Basketball has decided to transfer. Who's next? In this week's 'Tatelines: Unedited,' columnist Loren Tate studies what might be a turbulent offseason for Brad Underwood. Priority No. 1: Retain Leron Black. A close second: Add a guard and a shot-blocker in the late recruiting period. Listen to this podcast

Tate's biggest worry involves Leron Black, who by staying for another season at Illinois could greatly improve his professional stock (not to mention All-Big Ten chances with so many stars headed out).

Tate breaks down the Illini's potential roster and maps out out how Brad Underwood's team can become competitive again.

Our beat writer is also chatting on all things Illinois basketball at 12:30 p.m. Submit your questions now.