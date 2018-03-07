Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

What's next for Illinois basketball?
Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:28am | Jim Rossow

Will Mark Smith's decision to transfer mark the end of the offseason movement in regards to Illinois basketball?

Probably not, Loren Tate explains in this week's podcast 'Tatelines: Unedited.'

Mr. Basketball has decided to transfer. Who's next? In this week's 'Tatelines: Unedited,' columnist Loren Tate studies what might be a turbulent offseason for Brad Underwood. Priority No. 1: Retain Leron Black. A close second: Add a guard and a shot-blocker in the late recruiting period.

Tate's biggest worry involves Leron Black, who by staying for another season at Illinois could greatly improve his professional stock (not to mention All-Big Ten chances with so many stars headed out).

Tate breaks down the Illini's potential roster and maps out out how Brad Underwood's team can become competitive again.

Moonpie wrote 4 hours 23 min ago

What's next? More losses.

More cheerleading.

More We Will Win.

But soon Lovie Dovie's incompetene will distract us from hoops.