Ayo to play in Jordan Brand Classic

Ayo Dosunmu was passed over for a chance to play in the McDonald's All-American game.

But the Illinois signee will have the opportunity to suit up for the Jordan Brand Classic set for Sunday, April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Dosunmu, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Chicago Morgan Park, is the only Illinois native among the 25 high school seniors selected for the game.

Joining Dosunmu on his team are R.J. Barrett (Duke), Jalen Carey (Syracuse), Tre Jones (Duke), Andrew Nembhard (Florida), Cameron Reddish (Duke), Anfernee Simmons (undecided), Jalen Smith (Maryland), Cole Swider (Villanova), Emmitt Williams (LSU) and Zion Willamson (Duke).

Dosunmu, who committed to Illinois in October before signing with Brad Underwood's program in November, is only the third Illini to play in this game, which is in its 17th year.

Dee Brown played in the 2002 game and Jalen Coleman-Lands did so in 2015.

Dosunmu has helped Morgan Park (21-9) reach the Sweet 16 in Class 3A this season.

He will return to the court on Friday night against Chicago Bogan fresh off producing 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Tuesday night's 92-74 win against St. Laurence as Morgan Park vies for its second straight 3A state title.