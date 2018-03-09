Illinois adds 2018 big man
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made adding to its frontcourt a priority in the 2018 class with numerous offers throughout the last 10 months. One of the most recent targets is the first to buy in.
Samba Kane committed to Illinois on Friday after making an official visit to campus. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals, and he chose Illinois among other offers from Rutgers, UMass, Illinois-Chicago and Canisius.
First of all I want to thank God and my mom for always supporting me during the process I also wanna thanks the Illinois stuff for giving me this great opportunity special thanks to Flying Star and Florida Prep I’m blessed to announce that I decided to commit to ILLINOIS pic.twitter.com/GKtgCV147h
Kane, a native of Senegal, played this past season at Florida Prep Academy in Melbourne, Fla., after reclassifying from the 2019 class to 2018. He played his sophomore season at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colo., after moving to the United States.
Good pickup. I think he has a chance to be a very similar player to Nnanna Egwu, who was underrated by most Illinois fans. Really good athlete, legit 7-footer and shot well from the FT line. He'll be a project, but one who I think can play and contribute more than Ebo did this season.
The rest of the wish list is Tevian Jones, Austin Trice and Jordan Caroline, for me. Assuming that Kipper and Finke stays and Tejon and Leron leave. (Leron should absolutely leave. He's graduating, he's getting married and another year of college basketball isn't going to change his career trajectory. I love you, Boogie, but go get paid wherever and however much you can.)
1- Trent, Ayo
2- Ayo, Jordan, Damonte, Griffin
3- Kipper, Jordan, Jones
4- Caroline, Kipper, Trice
5- Finke, Kane, Trice
That would be a massively improved roster from last year.
Comments
