Illinois adds 2018 big man

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois made adding to its frontcourt a priority in the 2018 class with numerous offers throughout the last 10 months. One of the most recent targets is the first to buy in.

Samba Kane committed to Illinois on Friday after making an official visit to campus. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward is considered a three-star prospect by Rivals, and he chose Illinois among other offers from Rutgers, UMass, Illinois-Chicago and Canisius.

First of all I want to thank God and my mom for always supporting me during the process I also wanna thanks the Illinois stuff for giving me this great opportunity special thanks to Flying Star and Florida Prep I’m blessed to announce that I decided to commit to ILLINOIS pic.twitter.com/GKtgCV147h — Samba Kane (@SambaKanesa) March 9, 2018

Kane, a native of Senegal, played this past season at Florida Prep Academy in Melbourne, Fla., after reclassifying from the 2019 class to 2018. He played his sophomore season at Regis Jesuit in Aurora, Colo., after moving to the United States.