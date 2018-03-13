LIVE! E.J. and Ayo in Super-Sectionals

Belleville West 51, West Aurora 29 — End 3rd

The Maroons are basically running away with this one. West Aurora doesn't have much of an answer for everybody. The Blackhawks have continued to give up a bunch of layups to every Belleville West player not named E.J. Liddell, who still has 19 points, nine rebounds, two blocks, two assists and a steal.

It's another blowout in the making in Joliet ...

The Varsity Boys Basketball Team leads North Lawndale 38-16 at halftime in the Joliet Central Super Sectional in the IHSA 3A Boys Basketball State Tournament #empehi #3More #GoMustangs #WTWIO #CPS #ChicagoHoops — MorganPark Athletics (@EMPEHIAthletics) March 14, 2018

Belleville West 37, West Aurora 17 — Halftime

E.J. Liddell is well on his way to a double-double tonight in Normal, and Belleville West is well on its way to a super-sectional title. Liddell has 13 points, eight rebounds and two blocks so far, and a more efficient Maroons offense is making the difference through two quarters. Belleville West is shooting 41 percent from the field, while West Aurora is shooting 21 percent with Camron Donatlan almost out of control attacking the basket.

Meanwhile, in Joliet ...

Morgan Park 21, North Lawndale 3 2:14 left 1Q. Mustangs will play in state semis 11:15 Friday at Carved Arena in Peoria. — Tim O'Brien (@Tim_OBrien10) March 14, 2018

5Star PG Ayo Dosunmu putting on a Show!!! Morgan Park as a team ballin!! 16-3 over Lawndale #IHSA #StatePlayoffs — Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) March 14, 2018

Belleville West 18, West Aurora — End 1st

Really fast start from E.J. Liddell with five points (a putback and a three-pointer) in the first minute of the game. That's all he managed, though, in the first quarter in addition to three rebounds. West Aurora's defensive focus is certainly on Liddell. His Belleville West teammates are finding themselves some open looks.

E.J. Liddell just pulled down a one-handed rebound. This is my first time seeing him this year. So far real life matches all the stats/stories I've heard. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) March 14, 2018

About to get started here in Normal. There are some orange and blue clad Illinois fans here at Redbird Arena to watch E.J. Liddell. Two rather important Illini figures are here, too. Both Illinois coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Jamall Walker (lead recruiter for Liddell) are in the house.

Illinois is making a major push for Liddell as a centerpiece player in the 2019 class. Let's just say this isn't the first game the Illini coaches have attended. They've made multiple trips to see LIddell this season.

If Belleville West were to win tonight and lock up a place in the Class 4A state tournament, well, you can expect to see multiple Illinois coaches make the trip to Peoria.

Good evening everybody. It's a surprise LIVE! Report with Illinois beat writer Scott Richey (as always, that's me) posted up at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University for the Class 4A Super-Sectional game between Belleville West and West Aurora.

It's my first time seeing Belleville West junior and 2019 recruiting priority E.J. Liddell play this season. I'll also be keeping an eye on Twitter as 2018 Illini signee Ayo Dosunmu tries to lead Morgan Park to a super-sectional victory against North Lawndale in Joliet.

It could end up a busy weekend in Peoria for the Illinois coaching staff if both Belleville West and Morgan Park win with a chance to see the centerpiece of the 2018 class and be visible for one of the top two targets in 2019. That would make a busy weekend in Peoria for me, too.

But first, tonight's super-sectionals. Stay tuned here for more updates on both Liddell and Dosunmu and make sure to follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) for more.