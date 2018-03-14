Underwood to work as studio analyst
Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood will serve as a guest studio analyst for Turner Sports and CBS Sports during the NCAA tournament. The first-year Illini coach will join the Atlanta studio team alongside host Casey Stern and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis on Thursday and Friday.
This is the first season Underwood has not coached in the NCAA tournament as a head coach after leading Stephen F. Austin to three straight appearances and Oklahoma State to last year's tournament. He finished his first season at Illinois with a 14-18 record.
