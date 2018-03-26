Finke transferring from Illinois

Photo by: Rick Danzl Centennial basketball senior Michael Finke signs to basketball for UI at Aldridge Auditorium Wednesday November 13, 2013.

Michael Finke is leaving the Illinois men's basketball program.

The Champaign native, who just finished his redshirt junior season with the Illini, announced he will transfer with a note posted to his Twitter account on Monday afternoon.

Finke, The News-Gazette's All-Area Player of the Year in 2013 and 2014 after a standout high school career at Centennial, averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season with the Illini.

During an appearance on WDWS' 'SportsTalk, Finke's father, Jeff, hinted that Michael might consider transferring.

Already holding a degree gave him options.

"When you sign your National Letter of Intent, you get four years," Jeff Finke said. "He's had his four years. At this point in time he's got to be renewed, being real and honest, to have his fifth year. They haven't had that conversation yet."

The 6-foot-10 Finke is the third Illini to leave Brad Underwood's program since the end of a 14-18 season concluded on Feb. 28 with a loss to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten tournament. Leron Black will pursue professional opportunities and Mark Smith transferred.

Finke's younger brother, Tim, is headed to Grand Canyon. On Sunday, he was named News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year after leading Champaign Central to a third consecutive Class 3A regional title.

Michael Finke will have one more season of eligibility. He redshirted in the 2014-15 season, his first at the UI.

Finke's departure means the Illini have three open scholarships at the moment for the 2018-19 season.

The Class of 2018 has one signee at the moment in Chicago Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu, while Illinois has received verbal commitments since the season ended from Alan Griffin and Samba Kane.

Both Griffin, a 6-5 wing out of New York, and Kane, a 6-11 forward out of Florida, can sign with the Illini next month.