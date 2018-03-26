UPDATE: Finke, Lucas transferring from Illinois

Photo by: Rick Danzl Centennial basketball senior Michael Finke signs to basketball for UI at Aldridge Auditorium Wednesday November 13, 2013.

CHAMPAIGN — Michael Finke grew up an Illinois fan.

“Everyone in the YMCA leagues around here wanted to wear high socks and the headband just to be like Dee Brown,” Finke told The News-Gazete in 2014. “When I was little, I didn’t think there would be any other place I could go besides Illinois. Once I started getting recruited, it expanded my thoughts, but I have all these memories about Illinois.”

Those memories included spending the last three seasons playing for his hometown Illini.

But the Champaign native and Centennial graduate announced on Monday afternoon via a note posted on his Twitter account that he is leaving the Illinois program, a program he committed to in December 2012 when John Groce coached the Illini and a program he played his last game for under Brad Underwood on Feb. 28 during a 96-87 loss to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

“Competing for the Fighting Illini and earning a degree from Illinois was always a dream of mine growing up in Champaign,” Finke wrote. “Being able to accomplish both of those goals has been a great honor. I want to thank Coach Groce and his staff for recruiting me and coaching me my first three years. I would also like to thank Coach Underwood and his staff for coaching me this past year. I have grown and learned a lot over the past four years.”

Also Monday, Te'Jon Lucas announced via Twitter that he is leaving the UI.

"After sitting down with my family and support team I have decided to re open my recruitment and transfer from the University of Illinois."

Jeff Finke, Michael’s father, told The News-Gazette on Monday afternoon that his oldest son made the decision he felt was best.

“It’s something we’ve talked about for at least a couple weeks,” Jeff Finke said. “Until it got to this point, we didn’t want to put the cart before the horse. He wanted to gather all the information and experiences from the past 12 months before making his decision. He had four years at his dream school and four great years. He wanted to take his time, and now we’re sitting down and going through the process of it.”

Michael Finke added in his note on Twitter that he met with Underwood and his staff multiple times in the past few weeks since the season ended.

“We’ve decided that I will seek a new school where I can earn a Masters degree and compete for my final year of college eligibility and Illinois will not renew my scholarship,” Michael Finke wrote. “I will forever be an Illini at heart.”

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound Finke averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds this past season at Illinois, starting 25 games.

The stretch 4 dealt with a knee ailment he played through all season before getting arthroscopic surgery on it once the season ended, and he missed four games with a concussion he sustained in practice in February.

Finke didn’t indicate where he might transfer to in his Twitter note.

Jeff Finke didn’t divulge any possible schools his son might transfer to when asked or provide a timeline for when Michael might decide on a new school to play his final season of college basketball.

One of Michael's younger brothers, Nick, just finished his freshman season at Army and his youngest brother, Tim, signed with Grand Canyon this past November.

Tim Finke was named The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year on Sunday after he averaged 21 points and 9.2 rebounds this past season at Central.

Michael Finke arrived at Illinois in 2014 after a standout prep career at Centennial saw him win two N-G All-Area Player of the Year honors while leading Centennial to the Sweet 16 in Class 3A his senior season.

He redshirted his first season at Illinois, but played in 93 games during the subsequent three seasons, making 49 starts, and finished with 741 career points to go along with 386 rebounds.

He is the fourth Illini off last year’s roster to announce his departure this month.

Besides Lucas, Mark Smith was granted a release from his scholarship after only one season on March 5. And Leron Black, who led Illinois last season in scoring and rebounding, announced on March 15 he would forgo his final season of eligibility to pursue a pro career.

Deciding to leave Illinois wasn’t an easy one for Michael, according to his father.

“When he was 16 years old and making that decision to come to Illinois, it was a pretty emotional one,” Jeff Finke said. “Now, he’s a young man. He’s 21, almost 22. He can process through all the information he has and do what’s best for Michael now.”

Lucas, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, started 19 of the 29 games he played in this season. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds a game.

He did not play in two-game due to a suspension for an undisclosed violation of team rules.

