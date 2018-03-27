Report: Underwood, Illini land big man

It appears Illinois men's basketball has secured its third commitment this month, this time for another post presence.

According to recruiting analyst Adam Zagoria, Giorgi Bezhanishvili committed to Brad Underwood's program late Monday night while on an official visit at Illinois.

Bezhanishvili, a native of Austria, is a 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward who played this past season at The Patrick School (N.J.).

He held offers from Hofstra, Manhattan, Minnesota and St. Bonaventure.

Bezhanishvili is the third Class of 2018 prospect to commit to Illinois since its season ended on Feb. 28 to Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten tournament.

He'll join Chicago Morgan Park point guard signee Ayo Dosunmu, along with fellow commits Alan Griffin, a 6-5 wing out of White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, and Samba Kane, a 6-10 power forward from Florida Prep Academy.

Griffin, Kane and Bezhanihsvili can all sign with the Illini, who still have three open scholarships available, in April.

The addition of Bezhanishvili happened on the same day Underwood lost two players with forward Michael Finke and point guard Te'Jon Lucas opting to transfer.

The departures of Finke and Lucas means four players from last season's roster have decided to leave, with Mark Smith announcing his plans to transfer on March 5 and Leron Black opting to turn pro on March 15.