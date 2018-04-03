Four-star wing Jones picks Illini

LISTEN TO BRAD UNDERWOOD'S MONDAY PODCAST

ASK OUR BEAT WRITER ABOUT RECRUITING

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2018 recruiting class keeps growing with the spring signing period just more than a week way. Four-star wing Tevian Jones announced his commitment to the Illini on Tuesday morning.

With all thanks to the man above, I am very proud to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois!!! #ILL pic.twitter.com/es0YGmf5nH — T.Jones (@TheReal_TJones) April 3, 2018

Jones put up 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Culver City (Calif.) in his senior season after transferring from Chandler, Ariz. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range as the Centaurs made it to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.

Jones will join a 2018 Illini class that includes five-star guard Ayo Dosunmu (the lone signee), three-star guard Alan Griffin and three-star big men Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.