Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Tuesday, April 3, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Four-star wing Jones picks Illini
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Four-star wing Jones picks Illini

Tue, 04/03/2018 - 10:53am | Scott Richey

LISTEN TO BRAD UNDERWOOD'S MONDAY PODCAST

ASK OUR BEAT WRITER ABOUT RECRUITING

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' 2018 recruiting class keeps growing with the spring signing period just more than a week way. Four-star wing Tevian Jones announced his commitment to the Illini on Tuesday morning.

Jones put up 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for Culver City (Calif.) in his senior season after transferring from Chandler, Ariz. The 6-foot-6 wing shot 54 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range as the Centaurs made it to the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.

Jones will join a 2018 Illini class that includes five-star guard Ayo Dosunmu (the lone signee), three-star guard Alan Griffin and three-star big men Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.

Illini Sports Interviews

PODCAST: Tevian Jones 4-3-18

The News-Gazette's Scott Richey talks to new Illini basketball commit Tevian Jones.

Listen to this podcast