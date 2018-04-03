UPDATE: Relationships key to Illini landing Jones

LISTEN TO BRAD UNDERWOOD'S MONDAY PODCAST

CHAMPAIGN — Tevian Jones had plenty of interest in his recruitment. Mississippi State was coming hard. California, too, for the Culver City (Calif.) transfer. Not to mention other reported offers from the likes of Arizona, UConn, Nevada, UNLV and USC.

What none of those programs had, though, was the relationship Jones said he was able to build with Illinois. That ended up being a deciding factor for the four-star guard, who committed to the Illini on Tuesday morning and intends to sign his National Letter of Intent on April 11 when the spring signing period opens.

With all thanks to the man above, I am very proud to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois!!! #ILL pic.twitter.com/es0YGmf5nH — T.Jones (@TheReal_TJones) April 3, 2018

“I had a really good relationship with Illinois and the coaching staff,” Jones said. “With the other schools recruiting me, that type of relationship wasn’t really there.”

Illinois’ recruitment of Jones picked up steam in late December at the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 23.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists as Culver City went 4-0, with a 25-point, 15-rebound effort in an overtime win against Desert Oasis (Nev.) just one standout performance.

Jones didn’t know much about Illinois at that point. But watching the Illini’s Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri that same week gave him a feel for the team and style of play and allowed him to see what the Illini coaching staff meant about his potential fit.

“They were telling me how I would fit the system playing the 2 and 3 and pushing the ball,” Jones said. “That’s how I like to play, so I really see myself in that system getting it going and attacking the defense. They’re really emphasizing how I was the missing piece and how they really needed a wing like me that could score at ease and guard multiple positions.”

The Illinois coaching staff weren’t the only ones emphasizing the Illini’s need for a player of Jones’ skill set and caliber. He got fairly regular text messages from five-star point guard and Illinois signee Ayo Dosunmu, too, selling the Illini.

“He was sending me texts like, ‘Come aboard. We really need you. We’re going to be great together,’ ” Jones said. “I guess he was doing some recruiting himself. … You don’t want to come into a school not really knowing anybody. Being able to create that relationship with another incoming freshman who also has the opportunity to start is really good.”

Jones finished his senior season averaging 20.5 points, nine rebounds and 2.5 assists for Culver City after transferring from Chandler, Ariz. He shot 54 percent from the field, 38 percent from three-point range and said his ball handling, passing and leadership skills got a boost from playing the point at times for the Centaurs.

“Playing in California was really good for me,” said Jones, who said the strength of his game is being able to score at all three levels.

“It allowed me to step up my game and get ready for the next level, which is college,” he continued. “I want to see my ball handling improve and also my defense improve. I want to see me being able to get to the basket against biggest guys and better defenders.”

Jones will join a growing 2018 recruiting class at Illinois when he signs next week. Ranked No. 85 in the country by Rivals, he will team up with Dosunmu, three-star guard Alan Griffin and three-star big men Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. It’s a group ranked 20th nationally by Rivals and 28th by 247Sports, and two open scholarships still remain.

“It’s kind of something new,” Jones said of Illinois’ ongoing rebuild. “Being a part of that is something I really wanted to do, so that was very intriguing to me. … It’s a basketball school. Everybody there, they know you and they’re always going to have your back and be behind you no matter what. That was kind of big for me, and that’s one of the things I really liked.”