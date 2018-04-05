Liss leaving Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois forward Cameron Liss will not return for the 2018-19 season. The redshirt junior walk-on announced his decision in a Twitter note Thursday afternoon.

"Having the opportunity to earn a degree and play for the Orange and Blue for the past four years has been a dream come true," Liss' note read. "After a long and difficult thought process over the past few weeks I have decided that it is in my best interest to forgo my (fifth) year of eligibility playing at Illinois to continue my preparation for my career after playing."

Liss played in 25 games during his career at Illinois — making a career high 12 appearances as a freshman during the 2014-15 season. He scored his first career basket during and scored a career high three points during Illinois' opening round win against Minnesota in the 2016 Big Ten tournament.