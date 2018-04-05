Recruiting not letting up for Illini

Even with five prospects lined up for the Class of 2018, Brad Underwood continues work on adding to the Illinois roster.

With three open scholarships still available to use, the Illini will host a junior college point guard this weekend on an official visit.

This is on top of commit Alan Griffin planning to be on the Illinois campus this weekend as well.

But the big attention-getter is possibly landing Andres Feliz, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound point guard from Northwest Florida State College, who is slated to check out Underwood's program starting Friday and continuing on through Sunday.

Official visit April 6-8 pic.twitter.com/DzN8h6TaJS — #10 andres feliz #10 (@verdadero_andre) April 5, 2018

Feliz, a former South Florida commit when current Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua was the Bulls' coach, averaged a team-high 20.0 points to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists this past season at Northwest Florida State, which compiled a 31-3 record and reached the quarterfinals of the NJCAA Division I national tournament.

Chicago Morgan Park point guard Ayo Dosunmu is the only Illinois signee right now in the 2018 class, although four recent commits are expected to sign with the Illini once the spring signing period opens next Wednesday.

Our beat writer answered 20 questions in his weekly chat

Griffin, a 6-5 wing from White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac, Samba Kane, a 6-10 power forward from Florida Prep Academy, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, a 6-9 forward from The Patrick School (N.J.) and Tevian Jones, a 6-6 wing from Culver City (Calif.), have all committed to Underwood's program since the 2017-18 season ended on Feb. 28.

Can’t wait to be in Champaign this weekend‼️#fightingillini — Alan Griffin (@alangriffin_) April 2, 2018

The new additions come on the heels of four players from last year's Illinois team leaving the program. Mark Smith, Michael Finke and Te'Jon Lucas all announced plans in March to transfer, with Leron Black, last year's leading scorer and rebounder, opting to turn pro last month.

On the football front, Illinois wraps up spring practice this week, with the last two workouts set for Friday night and then an open practice is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Class of 2019 commit Marquez Beason, a Top 100 recruit out of Dallas Bishop Dunne, is slated to be on campus this weekend, a month after he committed to Lovie Smith's program.

I’m coming home this weekend !! #LittyvILLe — ³ (@Ezmoneyquez) April 4, 2018

Another big 2019 visitor slated to be there on Saturday is Momence's Jason Bargy, a top priority for the Illini.

Bargy is a 6-5, 240-pound defensive end who, along with his offer from Illinois, also holds offers from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame and Purdue.