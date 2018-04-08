Feliz commits to Illinois

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its backcourt again Sunday with a commitment from Northwest Florida State's Andres Feliz. The 6-foot-2 guard is ranked as the No. 1 junior college point guard in the country and the No. 12 overall junior college prospect.

"I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my education and basketball career at the University of Illinois," Feliz said in an Instagram post. "I want to say thanks to family, friends, coaches and teammates for helping me to become a better player but even a better person."

Feliz led Northwest Florida State to a 31-3 record this past season, as the Raiders advanced to the Elite Eight of the NJCAA Division I tournament. He averaged 20 points, 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and became Northwest Florida State's all-time assists leader.

Feliz will reconnect with Illinois assistant coach Orlando Antigua in Champaign after originally committing to Antigua at South Florida out of West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Fla. A native of the Dominican Republic, Feliz has also represented his country on the international stage on multiple occasions.

The addition of Feliz makes Illinois' 2018 recruiting class six-deep. He'll join five-star guard Ayo Dosunmu, four-star wing Tevian Jones, three-star guard Alan Griffin and a pair of three-star big men in Samba Kane and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The Illini still have one scholarship remaining as things currently stand.