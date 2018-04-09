Finke cuts list to five

CHAMPAIGN — Michael Finke has cut his list of potential transfer destinations to five, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. The Illinois graduate transfer is down to a final five of Grand Canyon, Nevada, Penn State, Stanford and Vanderbilt. Bachelor's degree earned in December, Finke will be immediately eligible after transferring.

Finke has ties to both Grand Canyon and Vanderbilt. His younger brother, Tim, signed with Dan Majerle and Grand Canyon in November, and Vanderbilt associate head coach and former Illini Roger Powell Jr. developed a strong relationship with the Finke family while recruiting Tim.

Finke started 25 of 28 games he playey this past season for Illinois, missing four games in February with a concussion. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged career highs in scoring (9.8 points per game) and rebounding (4.6 per game) in what is now his final season with the Illini.