LIVE! Spring signing period

This one's official.

The first 2018 signee since Ayo Dosunmu in November is three-star big man Giorgi Bezhanishvili. The 6-foot-9 big man from The Patrick School in New Jersey (via Austria and the Republic of Georgia) will give Illinois an offensive option in the frontcourt. The skilled lefty can finish strong around the rim with either hand and do so with some authority.

Big man's got skills



Can't wait to see Giorgi in #Illini &. pic.twitter.com/koaGbHx4Im — Illini Basketball (@IlliniMBB) April 11, 2018

****

Illinois hasn't sent a tweet blast yet, but pen has been put to paper on the first National Letter of Intent as the Illini's 2018 class continues to come together. First up is three-star guard Alan Griffin, who committed to Illinois in early March, blew up at the end of his senior season and stayed committed to the Illini when other programs upped their late pursuit.

Congratulations to Senior, Alan Griffin @alangriffin_ on signing his national of intent with the University of Illinois of the Big Ten Conference! #Stepinac pic.twitter.com/1GQsL1w5Fy — Stepinac Basketball (@step_basketball) April 11, 2018

The 6-foot-5 guard is an elite shooter (hit at 48 percent this past season) and will add some length and athleticism on the wing for the Illini. But it's that shooting that makes him a vital addition for Illinois given the Illini shot 33.5 percent as a team from three-point range in 2017-18.