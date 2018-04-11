Offseason full of questions for Illini

The start of the spring signing period marks another step in the Illinois offseason — where the next crop of future Illini become official. After a month-plus of speculating how the likes of Samba Kane and Alan Griffin might fit into Brad Underwood's future plans, the Illinois coach will actually be able to discuss that in detail once signed letters of intent arrive.

But it's just one step in the offseason. Illinois still has an open scholarship to work with to round out the 2018-19 roster. Will it go to another high school prospect? Perhaps a graduate transfer? Either way it has to be a big man, right?

How might all these new players mesh with those coming back? Now that the 2018 class is almost complete, where will Illinois' attention turn for 2019 and 2020 and maybe even 2021?

See, the offseason is full of questions, and our beat writer will take all of yours during his weekly chat set to start today at noon. Submit them here.