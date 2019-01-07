Illini land grad transfer receiver

CHAMPAIGN — A.D. Miller's college football career is coming full circle. The Oklahoma wide receiver will join Illinois as a graduate transfer for the 2019 season five years after he committed to the Illini and then coach Tim Beckman. Illinois announced Miller's transfer on Monday afternoon and that he intends to enroll for the coming spring semester.

"A.D. Miller is a player who had committed to Illinois at one point in time before eventually signing elsewhere," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said in a release. "As his situation changed, A.D. saw an opportunity that was better for him heading into his senior season. This move, like many graduate transfers, is a chance to hit the restart button at a place he is already familiar with and a spot where he can contribute immediately. As I've gotten to talk to and know A.D., I have no doubt he will be a positive addition as a player and as a leader for our team."

Miller initially committed to Illinois on July 5, 2014, picking the Illini over offers from nearly three dozen other Division I programs. But the Bishop Dunne (Texas) product decommitted from Illinois on Jan. 17, 2015, and less than a month later chose Oklahoma.

After four seasons with the Sooners, including a redshirt year in 2017, Miller will join the Illini and be eligible to play immediately as a graduate transfer. Miller had 21 receptions for 236 yards and four touchdowns in three seasons playing at Oklahoma. The 6-foot-3, 193-pound receiver caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns this past season.

Miller is the fourth addition to the Illinois roster — and third transfer — since the early signing period joining Miami transfer wide receiver Jeff Thomas and Georgia transfer tight end Luke Ford (should they both get transfer waivers) in the Illinois offense for 2019. After signing 11 incoming freshmen last month, the Illini also got a commitment from four-star linebacker Shammond Cooper last week.