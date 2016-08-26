LIVE! Illini Classic: Arkansas

Illinois vs. Arkansas — 7:25 p.m. pregame update

A few observations from my perch at Huff Hall as Illinois and Arkansas get closer to actually starting. We're looking at approximately a 7:30 p.m. start after Xavier and Missouri State went five sets. Down 2-0, the Musketeers rallied to win it. Great for them. Not so much for Missouri State.

On to the quick hits

— Former Illinois setter and assistant coach Hillary Haen is in attendance tonight. So are former Illini Maddie Mayers, who graduated in May and gave up a final year of eligiblity, and Kathryn Polkoff.

— The lower portion of Huff is fairly full, particularly in the Spike Squad sections. The newly-renovated upper half is still a little empty as start time approaches. The new orange chair back seats, reserved seats these days, are maybe hall full. I do know most of them were sold, so some people just haven't made it or won't make it.

— Sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter and assistant coach Erin Lindsey got in what looked like a little relaxed skull session during the first part of Illinois' warmup. Sat side-by-side for a little discussion.

— Cincinnati native Michelle Strizak got in a post-match/pre-match hug (depending on your perspective) with one of the Xavier players. Didn't think to check her number. Musketeers do have a pair of hometown players on their roster. Imagine Strizak grew up playing with or against both of them.

****

Illinois vs. Arkansas — 6:50 p.m. pregame update

A few more thoughts from Illinois coach Kevin Hambly while Xavier and Missouri State wrap up the fifth set of their season-opening match. Illinois and Arkansas will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of Musketeers vs. Bears.

Hambly on ...

Freshman outside hitter Jacqueline Quade

"She was by far the best outside as far as numbers and passing and all that," Hambly said about Quade's performance in last week's scrimmage. "It’s not a huge surprise. It’s what we’ve seen in practice. She’s been the best outside."

Using freshmen Annika Gereau and Caroline Welsh as late-set serving subs

"Playing those two outsides (Quade and Michelle Strizak) all the time, it limits our subs," Hambly said. "We’re going to have a lot of subs left over. We’ve got some weapons you don’t usually think of them — these little (defensive specialists) — but they could be some weapons for us and make plays. We’ve been frustrated with our serving."

On Katie Stadick's availability this weekend coming off a thumb injury

"She should be cleared to do stuff," Hambly said. "It’s what she’s going to be able to handle. We don’t want her protecting it. That opens up space behind her."

****

Illinois vs. Arkansas — 6:30 p.m. pregame update

So Kevin Hambly felt pretty good about how his team played during last weekend's scrimmage. How about the Illini players themselves?

"Our (back row attack) looked pretty good in the scrimmage," sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said. "I think that’s something that will distinguish us not only in preseason, but I think in the Big Ten — having that as a weapon, having that extra option with Jacqueline (Quade) and Michelle (Strizak).

Strizak was pretty pleased with how she and her teammates competed in the scrimmage, too. While it started off a little rough — a little high error in the first set — both sides' efficiency kept rising throughout last Saturday night.

"That’s going to be how the beginning of the season is," Strizak said. "We’re going to have to work through some things — new people, new system — but as long as we just stay together and move through different variations of people we can come out successful.

"I thought the freshman did a really good job. They kind of started out a little bit like, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s people here and I’m finally playing,’ but I thought they steadied and out did a great job."

****

Illinois vs. Arkansas — 6:20 p.m. pregame update

This one's for real for the Illini. The scrimmage last Saturday was the time to work out some kinks. From here on out, they all count. And while Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said the scrimmage did reveal some things the Illini coaches thought about their team — things that would need some work — the consensus from the Blue & Blue Scrimmage (no one was in orange) was positive.

"I just think we got a lot out of it," Hambly said. "Sometimes I just want to kill every single person that’s playing because they’re scared or their nervous, but that didn’t seem to be the case. The kids seemed very relaxed and played hard, and it looked like it does during a good practice, which is good. Usually when you get in front of people, sometimes it doesn’t look that way."

There will be more people on hand tonight, of course. It's Stuff Huff. The students are back and already filling up their section. Add in the Illini band. More fans. The atmosphere will be a little more intense. No guarding against that, really.

"They’ve just got to get into it," Hambly said. "Jump into the deep end and start swimming. Figure it out. I think the kids that have played before, it’s going to be easier for them."

And for those players experiencing the Huff Hall atmosphere for the first time as a player? Well, it might take a little adjusting.

"I think I’m going to be shocked and won’t even know how to handle it," freshman defensive specialist Caroline Welsh said. "Even the scrimmage, that was the most fans I’ve ever had. I think that was good for me. I’ve been in the stands for Stuff Huff multiple years, and I know how it feels like to be a fan. I can’t wait to experience on the floor."

****

Can you believe it's that time of year again already? Summer is over, classes are back in session and the 2016 Illinois volleyball season is underway at the Illini Classic.

So welcome back to another LIVE! Report — the first of many from beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) this season. Illinois is an hour away from its season opener against Arkansas. The Illini, ranked No. 14 in the country, are of course the favorites, but Razorbacks coach Jason Watson isn't short on info concerning Illinois. He coached Arizona State last season when the Sun Devils took down the Illini in five sets.

Since it's been awhile since the last time the LIVE! Report was, well, live, here's how things go around here. I'll be updating throughout the hour leading up to the match and again after each set. While Illinois and Arkansas are dueling it out, be sure to follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) for all your up-to-the-minute information.

Here's what you might have missed in the past couple weeks leading up to the seaosn. I've had you covered on all things Illini volleyball.

Illini ready to move past Sweet 16

CHAMPAIGN — McKenna Kelsay could be the last Illinois volleyball player to wear No. 16 if only for the fact Illini coach Kevin Hambly is fed up with that number.

In seven years leading the Illini, six of Hambly’s teams have reached the Sweet 16.

The 2011 season yielded a national runner-up finish — something else Hambly isn’t overly thrilled about. The other five teams advanced no further than the regional semifinals.

“Sixteen, the number, I’m really considering getting rid of it on our jerseys,” Hambly said Tuesday with enough conviction it might not have been in jest. “Kenna has it now, and she’s a senior. She’s leaving. It may go away.”

Most programs probably would be thrilled with six Sweet 16s in seven years. Hambly isn’t.

“I hate it. I hate that we didn’t advance,” he said.

To continue reading, click here.

Who replaces Jocelynn Birks?

CHAMPAIGN — Replacing the production Jocelynn Birks provided as an outside hitter for four seasons at Illinois seems, at first glance, at daunting task.

No one in Illini vollyeball history took more swings than Birks. She’s the all-time leader with 5,656 total attacks. And no one in Illini history turned more of those swings into kills, where Birks is again the program leader with 1,972.

But as difficult as it might seem — and could be — to replace Birks’ production, Illinois coach Kevin Hambly has had to do it before.

When Laura DeBruler graduated after the 2010 season. Ditto for Michelle Bartsch, too, the following year.

“It’s next person up, and one of those kids will step up,” Hambly said about the potential replacements he has on his 2016 roster. “They have to or we’ll lose, and they don’t want to lose. Someone will figure it out.

“No one knew if Jocelynn would be Jocelynn before she was. No one knew if Laura DeBruler would be Laura before she was. Kids will step up, and kids will make plays.”

To continue reading, click here.

And if that's not enough, how about these offerings?

— UI volleyball preview: Illini Classic

— Five-minute guide to UI volleyball

— This week's Illini volleyball (and basketball) chat