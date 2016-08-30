Illini volleyball learning from loss

CHAMPAIGN — Don’t get it twisted.

Illinois isn’t happy about Saturday night’s loss to Missouri State in the finale of the Illini Classic.

Kevin Hambly was disappointed in his team’s defense.

The players said they didn’t play to their potential and dropped a home nonconference match — just one of five in the last 20 years.

But one loss does not a season make.

The 17th-ranked Illini (2-1) are confident they have more to give and realize they’ll have to this weekend in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge with matches against No. 9 Stanford (1-1) and host Colorado (2-1).

“Some leadership is trying to be solidified still,” Hambly said. “We’re trying to figure out who’s going to hold who accountable and who’s going to bring what. It gave me some chances to talk to some kids on Sunday or right after the match or (Monday) about, ‘Hey, what’s your role going to be in this?’ from a non-tangible aspect of it — a leadership aspect, a role aspect.”

After three weeks of playing against each other in practice, the wins against Arkansas and Xavier and the loss to Missouri State revealed things about the Illini.

Some were better than expected — like the efficient, sped-up attack.

Other revelations weren’t.

The basic statistics against Missouri State show a dominant defense with more than three blocks per set and solid digs numbers.

Statistics, Hambly said, that can be misleading.

The Illini didn’t get enough deflections against the Bears and gave away too many points in places there shouldn’t have been space to score.

The loss to Missouri State opened some eyes.

“I think just we need to know how hard we need to work every single play,” sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said she learned about her team after the opening weekend. “If we take plays off, then that gives the other team a window of opportunity to get up on us.

“We gave Missouri State a bunch of those opportunities, and they took advantage of them. That’s what will happen to us in Big Ten play. If we can learn how to rein that in and dial into that now, it will definitely help us going into the conference.”

Illinois certainly has technical details to work out in the weeks ahead.

The attack, while effective in all three Illini Classic matches, still had moments of inconsistency.

The Illini’s serve-receive game needs tightening, as well.

But needed technical improvements aren’t all that clicked with the Illini after one weekend of play.

“I just think we learned a lot of what we want to figure out and what we want to be this season,” sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said. “Not so much volleyballwise, but the mentality we want to have — always pursuing balls and being super aggressive on defense. We saw some glimpses of how good we can be this year.”

Glimpses are fine.

They included a strong middle attack from senior Katie Stadick and some early breakthroughs for freshman outside hitter Jackie Quade.

Poulter knows Illinois needs more.

“We need to learn how to maintain that level of intensity and work ethic,” she said. “If we don’t do that, then we’ll lose.”

Losing isn’t on Illinois’ to-do list. The success of past years — Sweet 16 appearance after Sweet 16 appearance — isn’t, either. The Illini want more.

“This is all headed down the path of trying to be the best we can in December,” Hambly said. “We’re going to play two Pac-12 teams with Pac-12 talents, and they’ll reveal other things. That’s why we play the schedule we do.

“All the teams that we’ll have played by the end of this weekend will be teams that have a chance to make the (NCAA) tournament, and I think by playing tournament-type teams you have the shot to figure out who you are and prepare yourself for exactly what that is in the tournament.”

High risers



Five Division I volleyball teams went undefeated and won national championships. That’s out for the Illini after falling to Missouri State, but Kevin Hambly & Co. still feel good about their chances. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights the 10 winningest teams in Illinois history and how they fared come postseason play:

YEAR RECORD FINISH

1985 39-3 Sweet 16

Didn’t lose until November, but season ended in sweep by Southern California.

1977 38-17-6 AIAW National Championship

Did not advance out of pool play, going 1-4 with a win against North Carolina.

1986 36-3 Elite Eight

Undefeated in Big Ten but ousted before national semifinals by eventual runner-up Nebraska.

1992 32-4 Elite Eight

Huff Hall advantage not enough to fend off eventual national champ Stanford.

2011 32-5 NCAA runner-up

Second-place trophy in Hambly’s office a reminder of how close Illini came to title.

1987 31-7 Final Four

Top-ranked Hawaii, the eventual champ, stood in the way of title shot.

1988 30-4 Final Four

Rainbow Wahine did it again, defeating Illini in four sets in national semifinal.

1978 28-14-1 MAIAW Regional Championship

Rolled by Illinois State in third-place match and missed out on AIAW berth.

1989 27-8 Elite Eight

Another three-set loss to Nebraska — that year’s runner-up — in regional final.

2009 26-6 Sweet 16

First-set win not enough in another postseason loss to Dave Shoji and Hawaii.