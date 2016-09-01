Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Richey's volleyball preview: Stanford, Colorado up next
Richey's volleyball preview: Stanford, Colorado up next

Thu, 09/01/2016 - 8:59pm | Scott Richey
PODCAST:Sports Talk 09-01-16
PODCAST:Sports Talk 09-01-16
After the latest in sports news, Steve talks Illini football with Orange & Blue News, Cardinals with Tom Ackerman (KMOX-St. Louis), and Illini volleyball with Coach Kevin Hambly.
    PODCAST: SportsTalk 08-31-16

Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

SATURDAY
No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 17 Illinois, 4 p.m.

No. 13 Penn State at Colorado, 8 p.m.

SUNDAY

No. 9 Stanford vs. No. 13 Penn State, 4 p.m.

No. 17 Illinois at Colorado, 7 p.m.

LINEUPS

No. 17 Illinois (2-1)

Potential starters

P    Name    Yr.    Ht.    KEY Stat

S    Jordyn Poulter    So.    6-2    11.17 a/s

OH    Michelle Strizak    Sr.    6-1    3.08 k/s

OH    Jacqueline Quade    Fr.    6-2    3.58 k/s

OPP    Naya Crittenden    Sr.    6-2    2.27 k/s

MB    Ali Bastianelli    So.    6-3    1.25 b/s

MB    Katie Stadick    Sr.    6-3    2.75 k/s

L    Brandi Donnelly    Jr.    5-8    3.58 d/s

FYI: Stadick was named the Illini Classic MVP after racking up 33 kills in three matches at a .433 hitting percentage. She also averaged 1.17 blocks per set.

No. 9 Stanford (1-1)

Potential starters

P      Name    Yr.    Ht.    KEY Stat

S    Jenna Gray    Fr.    6-1    6.22 a/s

OH    Hayley Hodson    So.    6-3    2.44 k/s

OH    Ivana Vanjak    R-Jr.    6-4    2.00 k/s

OPP    Kathryn Plummer    Fr.    6-6    2.78 k/s

MB    Inky Ajanaku    R-Sr.    6-3    2.22 k/s

MB    Audriana Fitzmorris    Fr.    6-6    2.11 b/s

L    Morgan Hentz    Fr.    5-9    3.22 d/s

FYI: Cardinal coach John Dunning is running a 6-2 offense this season, with senior setter Kelsey Humphreys and redshirt junior opposite Merete Lutz also in the rotation.

Colorado (2-1)

Potential starters

P      Name    Yr.    Ht.    KEY Stat

S    Kiara McKibben    Sr.    5-10    10.62 a/s

OH    Alexa Smith    So.    6-1    4.31 k/s

OH    Stephanie Shadley    Jr.    6-0    2.92 k/s

OPP    Joslyn Hayes    R-Jr.    6-3    2.23 k/s

MB    Katelyn Cuff    Sr.    6-2    2.15 k/s

MB    Naghede Abu    So.    6-4    2.08 k/s

L    Cierra Simpson    Sr.    6-0    3.08 d/s

FYI: Hayes led the Buffaloes with 22 blocks in their first three matches of the season at the Portland State Invitational — one more than Abu.

DETAILS

Site: Coors Events Center (11,064), Boulder, Colo.

Radio: Dave Loane will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM for both Illinois matches.

Series histories: Stanford leads Illinois 7-0; Illinois leads Colorado 4-2.

Last meetings: Stanford defeated Illinois 3-1 on Sept. 4, 2015, in State College, Pa.; Illinois defeated Colorado 3-0 the next day.

FYI: Next season is Illinois’ turn to host the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge after playing the previous two seasons at Stanford and Penn State and this year at Colorado. That will give the Illini at least two nonconference weekends at home in the 2017 season.

SCOTT RICHEY'S STORYLINES

Standing tall

“They’re huge. They’re a huge team. They’re maybe the biggest team in the history of the NCAA.” That’s Illinois coach Kevin Hambly’s first take on Stanford. He’s not wrong. The Cardinal play a front line in which Hayley Hodson and Inky Ajanaku are the shortest at 6 feet, 3 inches, and 6-6 freshmen Kathryn Plummer and Audriana Fitzmorris and 6-8 junior Merete Lutz make up the top end. It’s also a talented bunch. Hodson, Ajanaku and Lutz are All-Americans. “We have decent-sized front-row players as well,” Illinois sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter said, “but I think what’s going to do it for us is how we approach things defensively — our mindset defensively in the backcourt as well as blocking. When you go up against big hitters, you’ve got to be able to stay in rallies and get good touches on the block.”

Keep picking up the tempo

Illinois will try to counter Stanford’s size with the speed of its attack. Hambly has tried for a few years to pick up the pace. This season it looks like it will stick after a solid opening weekend  in which the Illini hit better than .300 in two of three matches. “I think we have a lot of room to grow, but I was overall pretty happy with our offense,” Poulter said. Hambly was happy, too. “When we’re passing well, I think we’re going to give everyone trouble because of the tempo we can run it at,” he said.

Prepping for the future

The Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge has lived up to its name since its inception two years ago. The Illini look forward to it for the chance to play teams from the other top conference in the country. “I think we need this,” sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said. “I think we need teams to beat up on us a little bit, give us a really good challenge and do some things we haven’t seen before to prepare us for Big Ten play.” Speaking of the Big Ten, Illinois also will get a firsthand look at Penn State this weekend — an added bonus. “Seeing how they play against a team can help us,” Bastianelli said.

