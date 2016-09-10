Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Joe Corley!

Belated birthday greetings to former Illini NCAA champion Joe Corley, who turned 84 years old on Saturday. A track and field athlete for coach Leo Johnson, the standout athlete from St. Elmo High School won the 1954 NCAA individual title in the 220-yard hurdles in 22.60 seconds.



Corley and his teammates, including classmate and longtime friend Willie Williams, won eight consecutive Big Ten championships from 1951 to ’54. He served as the Illini captain his senior season.



Corley was an ROTC student at the University of Illinois and was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Upon earning a degree in economics in 1954, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to ’57. He was stationed at a Nike Missile Site in Chicago and continued to compete in track as a soldier.



Corley was a 4th Army champion in the 100 dash, 220 hurdles and the long jump. He qualified for the 1956 Olympic Trials. He returned to Champaign to serve as a fraternity manager and accountant for Bresee-Warner.



Corley eventually became a successful real estate broker, manager and appraiser until his retirement in 2014. He immersed himself in a number of volunteer roles, including the Champaign County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the United Way, the UI Quarterback Club, the Illini Striders, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon and Meals on Wheels.



Corley and his wife, Danna, have four children, two stepchildren, 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Illini birthdays



Sunday: Kurt Hettinger, gymnastics (39)



Monday: Jim Juriga, football (52)



Tuesday: Mike Wente, basketball (64)



Wednesday: Pat McInerney, baseball (22)



Thursday: Tony Yates, basketball coach (79)



Friday: John Ericks, baseball (49)



Saturday: Fred Wakefield, football (38)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore.