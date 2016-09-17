Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Kiwane Garris!

The 2016 season marks the 35th year of women’s volleyball in the Big Ten. Since the first official season in 1982, only two schools — Penn State and Wisconsin — have won more conference championships than Illinois.

The Nittany Lions have dominated since they joined the Big Ten in 1991, winning 16 titles in 25 years. The Badgers are a distant second with five championships, while the Illini have four.

Other achievements for Illinois and its players in the first 34 years of Big Ten volleyball:



— Twenty-nine different Illini players have won first-team All-Big Ten honors a total of 46 times, third only to Penn State’s 79 and Minnesota’s 54.

— The Illini have made 23 NCAA tournament appearances, a total that matches the Big Ten-record number of tournament berths by Ohio State.

— Former coach Mike Hebert won four Big Ten championships with the Illini, second only to Penn State’s Russ Rose (16).

— UI star Meghan Macdonald’s 1.000 hitting percentage vs. Indiana in 2006 is a Big Ten record.

— Disa Johnson holds the conference record for most assists in a match (99 vs. Purdue in 1986).

— UI’s Mary Eggers was the first Big Ten athlete to win the Honda Broderick Volleyball Player of the Year Award (1989).

— Denise Fracaro’s 227 blocks during the 1985 season is a Big Ten record.

— UI’s Barb Winsett holds the Big Ten’s all-time single-match record for assists with 102 (1989).

— Illinois’ Jennifer Beltran ranks second among all Big Ten players with 2,220 career digs.

— Erin Borske’s 44 kills against Penn State in 1995 ranks second all time among Big Ten players.

Illini birthdays

Sunday: George Uremovich, football (65)

Monday: Patrick Nagle, golf (32)

Tuesday: Chris Siambekos, football (49)

Wednesday: Scott Spiezio, baseball (44)

Thursday: Adam Walton, baseball (23)

Friday: Cary Franklin, tennis (39)

Saturday: Kiwane Garris, basketball (42)



By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL.

