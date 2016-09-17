Illini Legends, Lists and Lore: Happy birthday, Kiwane Garris!
The 2016 season marks the 35th year of women’s volleyball in the Big Ten. Since the first official season in 1982, only two schools — Penn State and Wisconsin — have won more conference championships than Illinois.
The Nittany Lions have dominated since they joined the Big Ten in 1991, winning 16 titles in 25 years. The Badgers are a distant second with five championships, while the Illini have four.
Other achievements for Illinois and its players in the first 34 years of Big Ten volleyball:
— Twenty-nine different Illini players have won first-team All-Big Ten honors a total of 46 times, third only to Penn State’s 79 and Minnesota’s 54.
— The Illini have made 23 NCAA tournament appearances, a total that matches the Big Ten-record number of tournament berths by Ohio State.
— Former coach Mike Hebert won four Big Ten championships with the Illini, second only to Penn State’s Russ Rose (16).
— UI star Meghan Macdonald’s 1.000 hitting percentage vs. Indiana in 2006 is a Big Ten record.
— Disa Johnson holds the conference record for most assists in a match (99 vs. Purdue in 1986).
— UI’s Mary Eggers was the first Big Ten athlete to win the Honda Broderick Volleyball Player of the Year Award (1989).
— Denise Fracaro’s 227 blocks during the 1985 season is a Big Ten record.
— UI’s Barb Winsett holds the Big Ten’s all-time single-match record for assists with 102 (1989).
— Illinois’ Jennifer Beltran ranks second among all Big Ten players with 2,220 career digs.
— Erin Borske’s 44 kills against Penn State in 1995 ranks second all time among Big Ten players.
Illini birthdays
Sunday: George Uremovich, football (65)
Monday: Patrick Nagle, golf (32)
Tuesday: Chris Siambekos, football (49)
Wednesday: Scott Spiezio, baseball (44)
Thursday: Adam Walton, baseball (23)
Friday: Cary Franklin, tennis (39)
Saturday: Kiwane Garris, basketball (42)
By Mike Pearson, author of Illini Legends, Lists & Lore. Get more Illini birthdays, trivia and historical tidbits daily on Twitter at @B1GLLL.
