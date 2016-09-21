Illini start Big Ten play with win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Illinois entered Wednesday’s Big Ten opener at No. 10 Purdue on a five-match winning streak. Five wins that got the Illini’s confidence level back where it needed to be after the four straight losses that proceeded them.

But Illinois was still in search of that signature win this season, with missed chances in five sets against both Stanford and Colorado. Still in search of a signature win in the regular season, really, for more than a year after failing to beat a top 10 team all last season.

The Illini got it in West Lafayette. Purdue rallied down four points late in the fourth set to force a fifth, but Illinois fended the Boilermakers off for a 21-25, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 15-11 upset victory.

“It was nice for us to have to be gritty and fight one out and get the ‘W’ on the road in a really tough environment,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “The place was rocking and had a lot of energy. I thought it was a big deal for us to get that for just getting some confidence as we move forward in the Big Ten.”

Senior opposite Naya Crittenden set a career high with 15 kills for Illinois and was joined in double figures by Michelle Strizak and Jacqueline Quade, who had 13 kills each. Sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli finished with seven kills and a match-high 10 blocks.

Illinois got better as the match progressed, and the win, Crittenden said, felt good after fighting through a tough match. The Illini believe they can compete with any team in the country. Wednesday’s win against Purdue proved it.

“We did all the things we talked about that we needed to do," Crittenden said. “All the little things.”

Fifth sets had caused the Illini (8-4, 1-0 Big Ten) trouble this season. In addition to the losses to the Buffaloes and the then No. 9 Cardinal in the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge, Illinois also dropped its final match of the season-opening Illini Classic in five sets to Missouri State.

The Illini erased some of those demons against Purdue (10-2, 0-1). Freshman outside hitter Jacqueline Quade had a pair of kills to put Illinois up 10-7, and the Illini finished the match off with its aggressive serve and its block.

“It’s a big game changer for us because we have struggled in those, just finishing,” Crittenden said about winning in five. “A lot of times it’s just our errors usually. I think tonight we did a great job of staying on them, and we kept fighting. The whole match was a battle.”

The difference in the fifth set was in how Illinois approached it. The end of the fourth set was too passive, Hambly said. The fifth was a 180 degree turn.

“I just felt like we were waiting for them to give it to us instead of going to get it,” Hambly said about the fourth set. “We had three tips in a row and an off speed shot. We can’t do that. We needed to take it from Purdue. I think they went out in the fifth set and got it. You saw kid like McKenna Kelsay and (Danielle Davis) show a lot of senior leadership and go make some plays, go for it on the serve like they can.”

Illinois will continue Big Ten play at 7 p.m. Saturday against Rutgers, playing the Scarlet Knights at Huff Hall. It will be the first home match for the Illini in nearly a month, the last coming in the loss to Missouri State on Aug. 27.