LIVE! IlliNOISE Night

No. 24 Illinois vs. No. 1 Nebraska, 7:30 p.m. — BTN

So in the last two match previews, you've heard from Kevin Hambly and Danielle Davis about Illinois' serve game. It's definitely improved, at least to this point, from the past couple seasons I've covered the team. The main difference is the more aggressive tact.

Brandi Donnelly and Michelle Strizak lead the Illini with nine aces apiece. Jordyn Poulter has seven, and Caroline Welsh, Allison Palmer, Davis have five apiece.

"I think that’s definitely new for us," Strizak said. "We’ve never been this aggressive, as long as I’ve been here, at serving and always just kind of relied on our defense. It’s really easy to see how much it helps us."

Illinois' strong serve was able to keep Purdue out of system more often than not last Wednesday. A five-set victory followed for the Illini. They'll need the same tonight against Nebraska.

"If you win the serve-pass game, things get simpler," Hambly said.

Spotted this taking a lap around Huff. Just a bit ironic considering what will be going on tonight. Also, as they file into the stands, the entire Marching Illini will be on hand tonight for "IlliNOISE Night" so that means 325 people. With instruments. Who can play them quite loudly.

On a door at Huff Hall. Hope they're either done by match time or cool with @IlliniVBall fans trying to set record for loudest VB venue. pic.twitter.com/3ls3bsUWAC — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 28, 2016

Oh boy. That would be the entire @MarchingIllini filing into the stands at Huff for IlliNOISE Night. #Illini pic.twitter.com/C9Wrb9U0Lx — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 28, 2016

Good evening Illinois volleyball fans and welcome back to the LIVE! Report, which took a brief hiatus with the Illini on the road most of this month and for their Big Ten home opener Saturday against Rutgers. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is back with you for one simple reason. Tonight's match, pitting No. 24 Illinois against No. 1 Nebraska — the defending NCAA champion — is just a skosh more high profile.

It's also "IlliNOISE Night" here at Huff Hall. Illinois set the record for loudest volleyball venue in 2014, hitting 105 decibels in a match against Wisconsin. The Illini fans broke that record last season, with a decibel meter reading of 107 db against Penn State. They'll have to be louder tonight to regain the record. Purdue broke it last season at 115.6 db. That's rock concert loud.

So how loud could it get tonight? Good question. One thing is certain, it bodes to be loud enough to be just on the side of physically uncomfortable.

This will be your one-stop shop for everything Illinois volleyball leading up to and during the match. But be sure to also follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) for more — like more frequent in-match updates and maybe even some live video streaming.

While you're waiting for things to tip off, here's plenty of reading material:

Strizak tries to find balance

CHAMPAIGN — Michelle Strizak knows she plays better when she’s loose. That’s not exactly atypical. Tension and athletic success rarely go hand in hand.

It’s how Strizak balances intense competitor with as relaxed approach as possible is what the Illinois senior outside hitter has had to address this season. Playing all six rotations for the first time in her Illini career, Strizak lost her main avenue of doing just that.

“In years before, I could goof off on the sidelines,” Strizak said. “You know how goofy our sidelines are. That kind of helped me relax. I don’t have that option this year, so I have to find a way to stay loose. I’m a very intense player, but I play better when I’m loose. My teammates and (Illinois coach Kevin Hambly) are helping me find that. I think it’s important for everybody to find a good balance of goofiness and focus.”

To continue reading click here.

Stadick plays through pain

CHAMPAIGN — Katie Stadick’s pre-match preparation before today’s showdown against No. 1 Nebraska will take a little time.

Not to get in the proper frame of mind to take on the defending NCAA champions. Stadick said that won’t be a problem for her or her Illinois teammates. Playing the Cornhuskers at home is a match to look forward to regardless of rankings.

No, Stadick simply will need a little extra time to make sure her left hand is properly protected with an injured wrist last week joining the broken thumb she’s dealt with since the preseason.

“I’ll still be wearing the big, ugly monstrosity, but it is feeling a lot better,” Stadick said about the padding and wrapping she’ll wear on her left hand. “It was really hurting last week, but it’s improved a lot since then. I’ve been resting it and doing rehab for it.

“I’m pretty sure everybody jams their fingers and all that. It just happened that this year they became freak accidents and incidents that don’t normally happen.”

To continue reading click here.

Be sure to keep checking back here at the LIVE! Report for more.