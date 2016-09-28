Richey: Spotlight on Nebraska match

Bring on the best

The No. 1 team in the country visiting Huff Hall hasn’t exactly been a harbinger of good things for Illinois. The Illini have hosted the nation’s top-ranked squad nine times in program history — six of those occasions the top team being Penn State.

Illinois’ record in those matches? A not particularly robust 1-8, with a five-set victory against Southern California in 2004 the lone win.

Not that any of that matters much to Illini coach Kevin Hambly. Or his team.

“I don’t put a lot of stock into like, ‘Hey, they’re No. 1 and undefeated,’ ” Hambly said. “I don’t use a lot of tricks or things to motivate players because they’re motivated to play Nebraska because it’s a Big Ten match, it’s home and they’re a good team. We have enough motivation for that.”

Bring on the noise

The best crowd in Huff Hall history showed up for the inaugural “IlliNOISE” Night event in 2014, with 4,536 fans on hand to set the record for loudest volleyball venue in the country at 105 decibels. A 3,997-strong crowd set a record at 107 db last season. The event returns for its third year today against the Cornhuskers.

Illinois senior Danielle Davis said the team feeds off the energy of the crowd. Just not too much.

“That honestly amps me up,” said Davis, a defensive specialist. “A lot of us get super hyped up about it being loud in here, but we’re also pretty cognizant of how to keep our arousal level the same. It is super loud, especially when they actually (record the noise level) where everybody starts screaming. That’s pretty cool to hear, and it’s nice to see (Huff) packed.”

Bring on the twins

The Nebraska team that won last season’s NCAA title and swept Illinois twice is largely the same one that will return to Huff Hall today.

Five starters are back for John Cook’s Cornhuskers, including a punishing front line of twins Kadie and Amber Rolfzen and the reigning NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player on the outside in sophomore Mikaela Foecke. Not to mention a seasoned libero in Justine Wong-Orantes. The only real changes are former LSU All-American Briana Holman (eligible after being forced to sit out last season) at middle blocker and Baylor transfer Andie Malloy as the second outside hitter.

“They run the same kind of system, run the same stuff,” Hambly said. “They look very similar. Holman’s a little bit more dynamic of a hitter than (Cecilia Hall) was, but Hall was, maybe at that point of her career as a senior, a better blocker. They’re a really good serve-pass team, really balanced.

“There’s a reason they’re No. 1. They’re unanimously No. 1, they return a lot and I think they’re playing the best volleyball. It will be a great test for us.”

Bring on the streak

Illinois enters today’s match riding a seven-match winning streak. Beating then-No. 10 Purdue on its home court certainly moved the needle. Saturday’s sweep of Rutgers — statistically fine, stylistically not — proved there’s still work to be done.

“In the beginning of the season, we had some losses that kind of hurt us a little bit, but I think those were necessary for us to figure out what was missing or what we needed to focus on,” Davis said. “It’s a great start (to the Big Ten) for us and we’re excited, but we’re on to the next right now.”

And ready to keep applying those lessons learned.

“We’re just going to get after it (today), play as hard as we can and use some of things we’ve learned in past matches as a driving force,” Illini senior Katie Stadick said.