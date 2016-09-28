Stadick plays through pain

CHAMPAIGN — Katie Stadick’s pre-match preparation before today’s showdown against No. 1 Nebraska will take a little time.



Not to get in the proper frame of mind to take on the defending NCAA champions. Stadick said that won’t be a problem for her or her Illinois teammates. Playing the Cornhuskers at home is a match to look forward to regardless of rankings.



No, Stadick simply will need a little extra time to make sure her left hand is properly protected with an injured wrist last week joining the broken thumb she’s dealt with since the preseason.



“I’ll still be wearing the big, ugly monstrosity, but it is feeling a lot better,” Stadick said about the padding and wrapping she’ll wear on her left hand. “It was really hurting last week, but it’s improved a lot since then. I’ve been resting it and doing rehab for it.



“I’m pretty sure everybody jams their fingers and all that. It just happened that this year they became freak accidents and incidents that don’t normally happen.”



Stadick played last week at Purdue with her hand wrapped. Saturday’s return to Huff Hall against Rutgers gave Illinois coach Kevin Hambly the opportunity to rest his starting middle blocker and give sophomore Blayke Hranicka a chance to see the court.



“They’re not going to get any better by playing a lot,” Hambly said of Stadick’s thumb and wrist. “You’ve got to rest a little bit. She took advantage of it. She’s a pro, and she’s smart.”



Stadick also is pretty stoic about playing through pain. Illinois senior defensive specialist Danielle Davis said you wouldn’t even know Stadick was hurt if not for the padding on her left hand.



“She’s in a lot of pain, for sure, and what she has on her hand is literally a club,” Davis said. “She’s playing as if she’s fine. She comes out and is like, ‘Man, that kind of hurt.’ Then she’s back in the game. She doesn’t complain about it, which is absolutely unreal.”



Davis called her fellow senior a warrior. That she’s playing hurt is also no surprise to Hambly. It’s all he’s known of the 6-foot-3 middle.



“She’s always had (different minor injuries),” Hambly said. “It just wasn’t taped up and big, and you couldn’t see it on the court all the time.”



So Stadick’s response when Hambly asked her if she wanted to play against Purdue last week didn’t surprise him, either.



“I was like, ‘Do you even want to go with the wrist?’ ” Hambly said. “We’re not going to force kids to play if they don’t feel like they can. She just looked at me like, ‘Are you crazy? If I can go, if I’m cleared, I’m playing.’ She’s just tough.”



The injuries are the first for Stadick beyond minor bumps and bruises. Dealing with that has been a little challenging, she said, but she’s made it a point to find a way to stay on the court.



“Everybody’s playing through something,” Stadick said. “Mine’s just a little more obvious than some other people’s, maybe. It just takes adjustment. You’ve got to figure out how to make it work and still play volleyball.



“It was a little nerve-racking because I didn’t want it to get hit again and have that same pain, but I’m just trying to do the best I can, and I knew my team needed me. I just wanted to be able to compete.”