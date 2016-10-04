Illini volleyball preps for Northwestern

A preview of tonight's Illinois volleyball match, courtesty beat writer Scott Richey:

No. 24 Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Lineups

No. 24 Illinois (10-5, 3-1 big ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.20 a/s

OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.77 k/s

OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.23 k/s

OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.20 k/s

MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.86 b/s

MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.90 b/s

L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.12 d/s

FYI: After racking up 11 total blocks Sunday in a five-set win against Maryland, Bastianelli now ranks No. 1 in the country in blocks per set. She trails Quinnipiac’s Allison Leigh in total blocks by two — 106 to 104.



Northwestern (7-9, 0-4 Big Ten)

Potential starters

P Name Yr. Ht. KEY Stat

S Taylor Tashima Jr. 6-0 8.62 a/s

OH Symone Abbott Jr. 6-1 4.19 k/s

OH Rafae Strobos Sr. 6-0 1.77 k/s

OPP Kayla Morin Sr. 6-2 1.78 k/s

MB Gabrielle Hazen Jr. 6-3 0.72 b/s

MB Maddie Slater Sr. 6-3 1.07 b/s

L Katie Kniep R-So. 5-7 3.61 d/s

FYI: Abbott notched her 1,000th career kill Oct. 1 against Iowa. She has 10 or more kills in every match this season, extending her streak to 26 consecutive matches — dating back to late October 2015 — hitting that mark.

Details

Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (8,117), Evanston.

Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Libby Knight (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.

Online: BTN Plus on BTN2Go.com (subscription).

Series history: Illinois leads 53-29.

Last meeting: Illinois won 3-1 on Nov. 7, 2015, in Champaign, completing the season sweep.

FYI: Last year’s back-to-back matches against Northwestern were a breakthrough offensively for Naya Crittenden in her first season with the Illini. The 6-foot-2 opposite had eight kills and hit .357 in the match in Evanston and added 13 kills at a .417 clip in Champaign.



Scott Richey’s storylines

Welsh getting acclimated

Northwestern is going for a “Purple Out” today against Illinois, and early arriving Wildcats fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena will receive a “Beat Illinois” T-shirt. Illini freshman Caroline Welsh said there’s at least one Northwestern supporter she won’t be happy to see in one — freshman long snapper Tyler Gillikin, her friend who also attended Westminster Academy in Atlanta. “He’s coming to the game, and I was like, ‘You better not be wearing that,’ ” Welsh said. “It’s kind of like what we did for Nebraska. We brought out everything. Hopefully we’ll have the edge this time in that environment.” Now playing a full-time role in the back row, Welsh said Big Ten competition has lived up to her expectations. “Purdue, I was so nervous, but as soon as I had a few plays I settled down and was like, ‘I can play with these people,’ and I was good,” she said. Welsh posted a career-high 13 digs on Sunday at Maryland.



Wildcats breaking in new coach

Some changes have occurred at Northwestern since the hiring of new coach Shane Davis in the offseason. The Wildcats’ system is a bit different, but with Davis coaching Keylor Chan-recruited players, much is still the same. “The way they’re trying to play is a little different,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “Players are players, though. They have a lot of the same players they had last year and a lot of similar tendencies because I think that’s how players are. It’s not like you can change that much.” Davis didn’t have to move far for his new gig, taking the Northwestern job after winning two national championships coaching the Loyola Chicago men’s team. “He did a great job at Loyola, and he’s going to do a great job (at Northwestern),” Hambly said. “He’s just got to get kids that fit his kind of style of play. I think they have some talented kids.”



illini will look to contain Abbott

Those talented players at Northwestern, in Hambly’s opinion, include junior setter Taylor Tashima, who played with Illini setter Jordyn Poulter on the silver-medal USA Girls Youth National Team at the 2013 FIVB World Championships, and Kayla Morin and Gabrielle Hazen, who can give teams trouble on the right side and middle, respectively. The top threat, though, is junior outside hitter Symone Abbott, with Hambly calling her “a beast.” “She’s as good a hitter as there is in the league,” Hambly said. “She’s super athletic. She looks more athletic to me right now on tape than she did.”