Richey's volleyball preview: Wisconsin up next

No. 24 Illinois at No. 2 Wisconsin,

7:30 p.m. Saturday



Lineups



No. 24 Illinois (11-5, 4-1 Big Ten)



Potential starters



P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat



S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.24 a/s



OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.73 k/s



OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 3.17 k/s



OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.25 k/s



MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.85 b/s



MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.89 b/s



L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.12 d/s



FYI: Stadick jumped to seventh in the Big Ten in hitting percentage at .365 following Wednesday night’s win at Northwestern. Stadick had 10 kills on 15 swings and committed just one attack error (.600 hitting percentage).



No. 2 Wisconsin (13-1, 5-0 Big Ten)



Potential starters



P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat



S Lauren Carlini Sr. 6-2 11.22 a/s



OH Lauryn Gillis Jr. 6-1 3.04 k/s



OH Kelli Bates Jr. 5-11 1.43 k/s



OPP Molly Haggerty Fr. 6-1 3.48 k/s



MB Haleigh Nelson Sr. 6-4 1.24 b/s



MB Tionna Williams So. 6-2 1.54 b/s



L M.E. Dodge Fr. 5-10 2.51 d/s



FYI: The Badgers have two former News-Gazette All-State Players of the Year in Carlini (West Aurora, 2012) and Haggerty (Wheaton St. Francis 2014, 2015) and two more players in Bates (Bradley-Bourbonnais, 2013) and Julia Saunders (Nazareth Academy, 2014) who earned N-G first-team All-State honors.



Details



Site: UW Field House (6,012), Madison, Wis.



TV: BTN.



Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Libby Knight (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.



Series history: Illinois leads 47-35-1.



Last meeting: Wisconsin won in five sets on Nov. 18, 2015, running its streak to four wins in a row.



FYI: The Illini’s last win against the Badgers came in four sets in Madison in the 2013 season. Liz McMahon had a match-high 20 kills on 40 swings. Jocelynn Birks had 15 kills in 62 total attacks.



Scott Richey's storylines

FANCY PASSING



Illinois coach Kevin Hambly was pleased with the way his team passed in Wednesday’s win against Northwestern. The proof was in the way sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter was able to run the offense, getting all five of her possible attackers involved. Passing again will make or break the Illini today at Wisconsin. “I think physically we can match up with anybody,” Hambly said. “It’s more about our first contacts. If we handle first contacts like we did (Wednesday), we’ll have a chance. If we don’t, we’ll struggle. I think it’s the same as any of the top teams in our league. They handle the ball well. Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Penn State, they all handle the ball. That’s the difference for them that separates them from the other teams.”



SOLID BADGERS



Wisconsin has tried freshman Molly Haggerty at both pins this season, moving her opposite lately after she started the year on the outside. Haggerty has thrived in both, leading the Badgers and ranking ninth in the Big Ten in kills per set. Wisconsin also has made good use of its middles — Haleigh Nelson and Tionna Williams — in its attack. The Badgers’ best player, though? It’s still setter Lauren Carlini. “If we start moving our block around trying just to stop the middle, she’ll go elsewhere until we stop doing that, and then she’ll go back,” Hambly said. “We just have to be really good in our base system and make them simpler. We have to attack the right way to make them simpler. Attack from the service line. Attack as attackers. Maybe hit the ball to (Carlini) a little bit and get them out of system.”



ROUSTIO DONE PLAYING



Illinois’ Katie Roustio injured her left knee in the spring, and the subsequent surgery kept her out of the Illini’s workouts. Roustio reinjured the same knee in the preseason, and Hambly announced Friday the senior outside hitter would transition to a student assistant role for the remainder of the season, ending her playing career. “I am heartbroken for Katie,” Hambly said. “She has worked hard at her game and was playing well before her knee injury. Every player should be able to end their career on their own terms. The good thing about Katie is she knows that volleyball is not who she is, it is what she does. Her transition from being an athlete to the work force will be smooth, and she is going to be great at whatever she chooses to do in the future.” Roustio played in 41 matches in her Illinois career, including three this season. She finished her career with 142 kills, 30 blocks and 23 digs. Roustio will graduate in December with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

