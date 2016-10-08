Passing still a work in progress for UI volleyball

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday’s match between No. 24 Illinois and No. 2 Wisconsin was an object lesson in the importance of first contacts.

The Badgers had the better first touches in the first set and blitzed the Illini behind four kills apiece from middle blockers Haleigh Nelson and Tionna Williams.

That tide turned in Illinois’ favor in the second set and two-thirds of the way through the third. Then Wisconsin went on a 9-1 run to finish the third set and played just as clean in the fourth to finish off a 25-15, 18-25, 26-24, 25-19 victory.

“I thought we were in control in the second and third set up until (the Wisconsin run),” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “We passed OK in those moments. We got a little impatient and tried to finish it too quickly, and it led to a couple errors and getting blocked. That put a little more pressure on us and (Wisconsin) made some plays. In the fourth set, I felt good about how we played until the end. We just couldn’t get them out of system.”

The importance of first contacts is a lesson Illinois has had to face several times this season. Serve-receive and passing couldn’t be stressed much more, and when the Illini are on they’ve proven they can compete with the nation’s elite.

Doing that consistently has been the issue.

“I think it’s more of just the mental side of our game,” sophomore middle blocker Ali Bastianelli said. “It’s not anything physical. We know we can pass. We’ve shown it. It’s just when we come out with the mentality that we’re going to attack the team that we’re playing with our pass, that’s when we pass really well.”

Hambly has seen his team’s passing improve. He said the Illini even took another step Saturday against the Badgers.

“I think tonight we were more consistent at it for a longer time against a better team,” Hambly said. “That’s progress. We just have to continue to extend it and keep working at it. I think by the end of the year we’ll be fine passing. We’ll be good.”

Illinois at its best helped sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter, who had 44 assists, run the offense efficiently and get almost all her hitters involved. Naya Crittenden led the Illini with 13 kills, Michelle Strizak added 12 and Bastianelli finished with 11 to go with a team-high five blocks.

“I think offensively Naya did a lot of good things for us,” Bastianelli said. “She placed the ball really well by tipping. She’s used to banging the ball, but when she saw the opportunity wasn’t there she tipped the ball a lot.”

Wisconsin operating at its best Saturday meant plenty of sets from Lauren Carlini to her middles. Williams led all players with 18 kills and just one error on 24 swings. Nelson was just as effective with 12 kills and one error on 25 swings.

“That’s one thing we need to improve on — not just getting touches but learning to block that,” Bastianelli said. “I think that’s one thing we’re really going to focus on in practice so teams like that can’t go to their middles as much.”

Illinois (11-6, 4-2 Big Ten) returns to action Wednesday at home against No. 21 Michigan State. That match is the beginning of four straight at Huff Hall for the Illini, with a first meeting against Indiana in two weeks sandwiched between rematches against Northwestern and Purdue.