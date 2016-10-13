Illini volleyball tops Spartans

CHAMPAIGN — Erin Lindsey soaked up the atmosphere prior to Saturday’s match at Wisconsin.

The sellout crowd at the UW Field House — particularly how early it arrived — simply reinforced to Lindsey why she pursued the assistant coach job with the Illini after spending the last five seasons as the head coach at Dartmouth.

“As a coach, you can’t beat being in a conference where volleyball matters this much and people show up and they come out and they cheer and are excited about it,” Lindsey said. “Whether we’re on the road or we’re here in Huff, that’s one of the coolest parts about being in the Big Ten as a coach.”

After her own playing career at North Carolina — where she became the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in assists and was named one of the greatest players in the ACC — and five more years in Chapel Hill, N.C., as an assistant, Lindsey wanted a return to a high level — higher, even — of volleyball.

Fellow first-year Illini assistant Jason Mansfield was looking for more responsibility when he applied for the coaching opening at Illinois than he felt he had after 14 years, including the last dozen as a full-time assistant, under John Dunning at Stanford.

Both have found what they were looking for, becoming key parts of the Illinois coaching staff and critical to the No. 24 Illini’s 12-6 record and 5-2 mark in the Big Ten, which improved by another win Wednesday with a 25-21, 32-30, 25-19 victory against No. 14 Michigan State.

Setter Jordyn Poulter had 49 assists, four digs and four blocks — just one behind team leader Katie Stadick.

“One of the reasons I took the position was to work with (Illinois coach Kevin Hambly) and work in the best volleyball conference in the country,” Lindsey said. “That has been great so far. I really enjoy just the rigor of the Big Ten and the athletes being super dialed in to what they need to do to win championships. There’s only a select number of schools at the top — a lot of them being in the Big Ten — that have athletes that motivated.”

Lindsey works directly with Poulter — another draw, she said, to come to Illinois — and is responsible for the Illini attack. Mansfield (back row) and Hambly (block) split the defense, while the former Cardinal assistant has taken over practice preparation and calls the serves during matches.

“It feels way different than it did at Stanford,” Mansfield said. “More responsibility is what I wanted, and I feel like I’m getting it in the areas I thought I would. I feel like I’m growing as a coach and doing things I feel like I’m good at, but I’m also finding the best way to do it.”

Illinois senior outside hitter Michelle Strizak said the two new assistants have been able to provide new perspectives on the game she hadn’t thought of before.

Lindsey’s approach to attacking was new, and Strizak said Mansfield has stressed even when the Illini are scrambling offensively they don’t have to always play it safe.

“We’ve had good assistants before, but never with this type of solid experience,” Strizak said. “They have their own voice, and they’re really helping us out.”

It’s a voice both Lindsey and Mansfield said Hambly has been more than happy to be heard during practice.

“A lot of us are new, so we’re kind of learning together how we want to do it,” Mansfield said. “Kevin has guided that ship a little bit as far as things he wants, but he’s very open to new things and listened to all of us and what we’ve done in the past and what we think is best in certain situations.”

What the Illini are never lacking is an experienced voice.

“J and Erin have been great and coached us all in different ways and brought new perspectives to things,” redshirt freshman outside hitter Beth Prince said. “That was definitely something we all said when each hire was made. We were like, ‘Holy crap, we’ve got some great volleyball minds in the gym with us and some very experienced volleyball minds and they’re gong to propel is in the right direction.’ ”

The ability to bring in experienced assistants this season has also given Hambly the opportunity to step back and think more big picture. He can teach more. Worry about technical details less.

“I like what’s going on,” Hambly said. “The systematic things we’re trying to do and the preparation to put a game plan together — all that stuff is at a level that’s high enough. We need to get the team to the level we need to get to beat the top teams. That’s going to take a little more time for us to understand this group even more.”

Breaking down the Illini's 3-0 win against Michigan State on Wednesday

What happened

Kevin Hambly has said it before. Volleyball is easier when serving and passing is locked in. Illinois proved it Wednesday night against Michigan State. The No. 24 Illini had three players with double-digit kills, two more with nine all while keeping the No. 14 Spartans out of system and scuffling.



Match MVP

Take your pick, really. Naya Crittenden, Ali Bastianelli and Jacqueline Quade could all make a strong case. But when the attack is as balanced as the Illini’s was against the Spartans, it’s hard not to shine the light on Jordyn Poulter. The sophomore setter had 49 assists, four digs and four blocks — just one behind team leader Katie Stadick.



What was said

“Something we talked about before the match was not making the same mistake twice. I think there was a lot of regret after the Wisconsin match about not executing when we were up, so I think the intention on every pass and every detail was there.” — Poulter on fending off Michigan State for a 32-30 win in the second set after losing a similar set Saturday at Wisconsin.



What’s next

The Illini’s homestand continues Saturday with a rematch against Northwestern. Illinois (12-6, 5-2 Big Ten) already swept the Wildcats (7-12, 0-7) just more than a week ago behind another balanced offensive performance. Northwestern is in the midst of an eight-match losing streak having also losing its nonconference finale to Northern Iowa and has won just one set in that span.