Consistent contact key for WBB's 4-star get

MIAMI — A five-year commitment. That’s what stuck with Channise Lewis when she was down to her final two schools — Illinois and Purdue — on Monday might as she made her final decision to commit for college basketball.

Illinois assistant coach Tianna Kirkland began recruiting Lewis when the now-5-foot-8 Class of 2017 point guard was in the eighth grade. That Illinois stuck with her is something Lewis said influenced her decision to commit to the Illini and coach Matt Bollant.

“Coach Tianna has been on me since eighth grade,” Lewis said. “She kept it real with me from the start. She never died out, never sold me a pitch. When I came on the official visit, everything she said was true.

“That’s hard to do, to stay in contact with someone for five years. I can’t even stay in contact with my friends for the whole year. That meant a lot knowing that they really wanted me and that they kept their word and they were going to stick with me.”

Lewis, ranked 42nd by ProspectsNation.com and 77th by ESPN, said her official visit to Purdue in early September after visiting Illinois this past spring made her decision even more difficult. She liked what she saw in West Lafayette, Ind., but ultimately decided Illinois was where she wanted to spend her college career.

“After sitting down with my family and actually doing a comparison and knowing what I want to do in college, I decided to pick Illinois because of the atmosphere of the team,” said Lewis, who plans to study hospitality and tourism and wants to open her own restaurant someday. “The coaches definitely did their job of selling the school. It just felt right at the time, and I just felt it in my heart. I just wanted to go to a school, feel comfortable, play ball and hopefully help the team get to the (NCAA) tournament one day.”

Lewis averaged 13 ppg as a junior at Miami Country Day School and helped lead the Spartans to the Florida Class 3A state title last season, which made her team the first in Miami-Dade County history to secure a three-peat in girls’ basketball.

Illinois’ plan to play a more guard-oriented, dribble-drive offense this season fits Lewis’ style.

“That’s how I play at my high school,” she said. “We usually play four guards and one big, and we just run up and down the court. It’s fast-paced, and I like it.

“I’m a pass-first point guard. I don’t really look to shoot. I actually look for my teammates to score more, but if I have to I will shoot. I just have the heart to just go out there and win.”

Lewis is the third Class of 2017 commit for Illinois, joining Bolingbrook’s Jnaya Walker and Granite City’s Addaya Moore. That leaves two open scholarships available in that class.