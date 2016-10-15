Win's the thing for Illini volleyball

CHAMPAIGN — The search for consistency continues for Illinois, and Saturday night’s match against a reeling Northwestern was as good an opportunity as any. And the Illini found it — at least for a while.

Illinois rolled in the first set.

Passing was on point, giving sophomore setter Jordyn Poulter plenty of options in the attack.

The Illini block smothered Northwestern at the net, and they were able to take advantage of a steady string of errors by the Wildcats.

But Illinois couldn’t match that level as the match progressed, not that it kept the Illini from a 25-11, 25-15, 25-22 sweep to improve to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten.

“We, as a collective group, we’re not very focused on the details,” Poulter said. “I think, in turn, that led to very sloppy and inconsistent play on our side.”

The ease of the first-set victory almost hamstrung Illinois for the remainder of the match. Not giving in to that particular side of human nature is something Illinois coach Kevin Hambly consistently broaches with his team.

“Everyone in the Big Ten has these moments when they’re doing that, and it’s kind of easy to give in and relax,” Hambly said. “We certainly did that. We have to fight the human nature that comes with that.

“To play this team at home and not at the level we want is certainly frustrating for everyone involved. When your frustration is that you’re not executing on your side of the net the way you need to, it’s get back to work and continue to try to execute.”

Illinois has held strong to a “move on” mind-set this season. Yes, the Illini will watch film from the win against Northwestern. No, they won’t dwell on the fact they didn’t play the full match to their potential.

Win aside, Poulter said the Illini took more from their loss to Wisconsin than they’ll take from beating the Wildcats.

Junior libero Brandi Donnelly agreed.

“A good team highlights your weaknesses,” said Donnelly, who had a match-high 23 digs against Northwestern. “It’s easier to focus on getting better.

“I feel like it’s easier to make adjustments when we lose a good game — a good, hard-fought game — rather than winning a game you’re supposed to win.”

Illinois will be back in action Friday at home against Indiana.

Richey's wrap

What happened

Another improved night of passing? Check. Lockdown defense? Check. Consistent offensive performance? Well, two out of three isn’t bad. Illinois let up off the gas in the final two sets Saturday night against Northwestern but did enough to pick up its sixth Big Ten win of the season.

Match MVP

Defense was the Illini’s calling card against the Wildcats. National blocks leader Ali Bastianelli added 10 more to her total, but it was junior libero Brandi Donnelly that neutralized Northwestern outside hitter Symone Abbott.

What was said

“We’re lucky Brandi’s a really good libero and she can dig that hard cross so we can take everything away with that. I thought Brandi did a fantastic defending the hard cross. That’s not easy, and she was putting herself in different spots the whole time and really had a good sense of how Abbott was going to attack.” — Hambly.

What’s next

The second half of Illinois’ four-match homestand continues in the coming week against Indiana and No. 22 Purdue. What stands out the most to the Illini, though, is that the match against Northwestern capped the final Wednesday-Saturday Big Ten match week of the season. Four practices in a row before playing the Hoosiers gives Hambly a chance to really train his team.