UI roundup: Anderson advances in Stokholm event
Thu, 10/20/2016 - 11:47pm | The News-Gazette

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Former Illini Kevin Anderson moved on to the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open on Thursday, dispatching American qualifier Ryan Harrison 7-6 (8), 6-4.

Anderson, representing South Africa, will take on second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.

