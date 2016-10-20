UI roundup: Anderson advances in Stokholm event
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Former Illini Kevin Anderson moved on to the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open on Thursday, dispatching American qualifier Ryan Harrison 7-6 (8), 6-4.
Anderson, representing South Africa, will take on second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov in the next round.
