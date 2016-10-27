Richey's volleyball preview: Nebraska up next

No. 24 Illinois at No. 1 Nebraska, 7 p.m. Friday



Lineups



No. 24 Illinois (14-7, 7-3 Big Ten)



Potential starters



P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat



S Jordyn Poulter So. 6-2 10.53 a/s



OH Michelle Strizak Sr. 6-1 2.70 k/s



OH Jacqueline Quade Fr. 6-2 2.97 k/s



OPP Naya Crittenden Sr. 6-2 2.39 k/s



MB Ali Bastianelli So. 6-3 1.78 b/s



MB Katie Stadick Sr. 6-3 0.92 b/s



L Brandi Donnelly Jr. 5-8 4.42 d/s



FYI: Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten in opponent hitting percentage (.175) thanks in large part to its 2.88 blocks per set — led by Bastianelli, who still paces the nation.



No. 1 Nebraska (18-1, 9-1 Big Ten)



Potential starters



P Name Yr. Ht. Key Stat



S Kelly Hunter Jr. 5-11 11.22 a/s



OH Mikaela Foecke So. 6-3 2.74 k/s



OH Andie Malloy Sr. 6-2 2.43 k/s



OPP Kadie Rolfzen Sr. 6-3 3.26 k/s



MB Amber Rolfzen Sr. 6-3 1.43 b/s



MB Briana Holman Jr. 6-1 1.23 b/s



L Justine Wong-Orantes Sr. 5-6 4.06 d/s



FYI: The only statistical category in which the Cornhuskers don’t rank in the Big Ten’s top five is service aces, where they’re eighth.



Details



Site: Bob Devaney Sports Center (7,907), Lincoln, Neb.



TV: Larry Punteney (play-by-play) and Audrey Flaugh (analysis) will have the call on BTN.



Radio: Dave Loane (play-by-play) and Libby Knight (analysis) will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM.



Series history: Nebraska leads 22-7-1.



Last meeting: The Cornhuskers swept the Illini on Sept. 28 at Huff Hall.



FYI: Both Illinois outside hitters had double-digit kills in the late-September match, with freshman Jacqueline Quade leading the way with 14 and Michelle Strizak finishing with 10. But a more balanced and efficient Nebraska attack — led by Kadie Rolfzen’s 12 kills — helped the Cornhuskers pull off the three-set victory.



Scott Richey’s storylines



Progress report



Nebraska was able to quiet an “IlliNOISE” night crowd at Huff Hall in late September but didn’t necessarily run away with its three-set sweep of the Illini. Illinois coach Kevin Hambly sees his team differently now than the one that lost to the Cornhuskers. “I think we’re a better team,” Hambly said, compared to a month ago. “I look at it as a test to see how much further we’ve come along. (Nebraska) just played a really good weekend where they beat two of the best teams in the country, based on the rankings, and teams picked to be the better teams in our conference (Wisconsin and Minnesota) back to back. They’re playing at a high level, and it will be a good test to see where we’re at with that.”



Down the stretch



The match at Nebraska is just the beginning of a tough second half to the Big Ten schedule for Illinois. The Illini will face ranked teams in seven of their final 10 matches, including road matches at Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. The key, Hambly said, is improvement in every facet of the game. Improvement that comes from more consistency. “Be more consistent in passing. Be more consistent offensively. All those things,” he said. “I feel like we’re going in that direction. I think they’re committed to that. To me, the biggest thing is emotionally and mentally being able to compete for a longer period of time. That’s the part that I feel is the next step for us — being emotionally and mentally engaged the way we need to be throughout the entire match and we learn now to extend that time.”



Aggressive serving burns Illini



Hambly has stressed a more aggressive serve all season. Executed correctly, the Illini have been able to put their opponents in tough positions and — more important — out of system. Aggressive serving will lead to more service errors. Hambly is fine with that, but Illinois’ 14 service errors in its five-set loss to Purdue last weekend were a few too many. “We missed way too many serves against Purdue — even I was uncomfortable with (that),” Hambly said. “I want them to miss serves, but they were not good misses. But I’m not going to judge it off one match. I think our serving has improved tremendously.”

