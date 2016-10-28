Missed opportunity for Illini at Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Illinois was presented an opportunity Friday night against No. 1 Nebraska in front of another packed house at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

On top of the Illini block giving Nebraska trouble, the Cornhuskers chipped in a few unforced errors of their own in their attack. Nebraska was flat. Perfect time for No. 24 Illinois to take advantage, maybe hand the ‘Huskers a rare home loss.

But more service errors — four apiece in the first two sets alone — and more passing issues that have plagued Illinois all season eliminated the Illini’s chance at a second win against a top 10 team this season. Nebraska had to contend with late Illinois comebacks in each set but still managed a 26-24, 25-21, 25-19 sweep.

“I think they were a team we could have got tonight,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said. “They weren’t playing their best, and they were struggling a little bit. We didn’t take care of the ball like we needed to get the win.

“We missed opportunities to score some points, and they took advantage of things. When it mattered most, they took care of first contacts and second contacts better than us, and that helped.”

Illinois outhit Nebraska through the first two sets and into the third. That’s where the Cornhuskers turned things around offensively, erasing an early Illini lead and finishing off their sweep.

“They cleaned it up in the third,” Hambly said. “The stepped up their level just enough.”

What was strong all match for Nebraska was its serve. Illinois had seen its passing improve the past few weeks. What the Illini hadn’t seen was a team that served as well as the Cornhuskers, who had five aces to four service errors while the Illini had a single ace and 10 service errors.

“They put a lot of pressure on us, and they’re hard to get out of system,” Hambly said. “We did a pretty good job offensively as little as we were in system.”

Naya Crittenden led Illinois with 11 kills, while Michelle Strizak added nine and Jacqueline Quade six. Jordyn Poulter had 30 assists, and Caroline Welsh (12 digs) and Ali Bastianelli (four blocks) paced the Illini defensively.

Illinois (14-8, 7-4 Big Ten) will return to action at 7 p.m. today at Iowa. The Hawkeyes (16-7, 6-5) snapped a three-match losing streak Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a four-set victory against Northwestern. Their biggest win of the year came Oct. 7 with a five-set victory against Purdue.

“Iowa’s nasty. They’ve had some good wins at home,” Hambly said. “They play hard, and they compete. I think they’re an up and coming team in our league. That’s where our heads have got to go right away.”