Illini drop third straight

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Illinois and Iowa weren’t exactly lacking for offensive firepower Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Illini got it again from Naya Crittenden, a late surge by Michelle Strizak and Beth Prince off the bench from the end of the first set on.

The Hawkeyes relied on their right side attack — particularly from opposite Reghan Coyle and middle blocker Jess Janota. That duo combined for 35 kills as Iowa upset No. 24 Illinois 25-20, 21-25, 25-21, 24-26, 15-12.

“There wasn’t a lot of defense being played, and that’s how they wanted it,” Illinois coach Kevin Hambly said on WDWS 1400-AM after the match. “We couldn’t get it into a defensive battle. I’m not sure we ever really got in a great rhythm (blocking).”

Crittenden led Illinois with 16 kills, and Strizak chipped in 15. Prince, who has played sparingly this year finished with 11, while Illini middles Katie Stadick and Ali Bastianelli had 11 and 10 kills, respectively, thanks to 60 Jordyn Poulter assists.

"She brought some energy and brought some fight," Hambly said of Prince, a redshirt freshman outside hitter. "She is an emotional leader on the bench, and I think she kind of lifted us in the second set."

Illinois (14-9, 7-5 Big Ten) has dropped three straight and will return to action Friday at No. 13 Michigan.

“We know what we need to work on, and we know that we need to be better about being relentless,” Prince said. “I know that sounds cliche, but it’s true. We’ve shown in multiple matches this insane fight. We’re working on having that all the time.”